Posted in: Movies, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: BAFTA Awards, NAACP Image Awards, the brit awards

BRITs Jabs BAFTAs; NAACP Awards Standing Ovation for Jordan, Lindo

BRIT Awards host Jack Whitehall took a dig at the BAFTAs; Michael B. Jordan & Delroy Lindo got a standing ovation at the NAACP Image Awards.

The fallout from Tourette syndrome campaigner John Davidson yelling out the N-word as one of his tics while Sinners stars Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were on stage presenting during last Sunday's 2026 BAFTA Awards continues to be felt – this time, on other awards shows. Though the BBC and BAFTA have issued apologies and pledged internal investigations into the matter, questions (and finger-pointing) about how a show with a two-hour delay could allow the obscenity to go out over the air and on streaming. As we previously mentioned, the issue was addressed earlier today during the 2026 BRIT Awards, and during this evening's NAACP Image Awards. Here's a look at what went down:

NAACP Image Awards Audience Gives Jordan & Lindo a Standing Ovation: After NAACP Image Awards host Deon Cole's opening monologue referenced the incident ("Lord, if there are any white men out here in the audience with Tourette's, I advise you to tell them they better read the room tonight"), Regina Hall gave Jordan and Lindo a special shout-out before presenting the first award of the night. Shifting attention to the duo, Hall asked the audience to "take a moment for the two kings who are in this audience," adding, "[I] just send you so much love for your class," as those in attendance gave Jordan and Lindo a standing ovation.

Taking to the stage to present an award with Sinners filmmaker Ryan Coogler later during the event, Lindo shared, "Before we start, I'd just like to officially say, we appreciate — I appreciate — we appreciate all the support and the love that we have been shown in the aftermath of what happened last weekend. It means a lot to us. It is an honor to be here amongst our people this evening. Among so many people who have shown us such incredible support. And it's a classic case of something that could be very negative becoming very positive."

Regina Hall shouts out Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo at the #NAACPImageAwards: "Take a moment to the two kings who are in this audience and just send you so much love for your class." pic.twitter.com/T9ybUYGLqt — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 1, 2026 Show Full Tweet

2026 BRIT Awards Host Takes Aim at BAFTA Awards: Earlier in the day, across the pond, 2026 BRIT Awards host Jack Whitehall took a moment during the ceremony to have some fun at the BAFTA Awards' expense. While offering those in attendance and those watching at home a rundown of what they could expect from the night, Whitehall addressed how improper language would be handled. "There may be some swearing, but don't worry, we've got the best in the business on the bleep button," Whitehall shared. "It's the guy who did the BAFTAs. Nothing gets past him."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!