Brooklyn Nine-Nine Cast Share Greetings, Updates from Season 8 Set

With the 10-episode eighth and final season of Emmy Award-winning writers and producers Dan Goor and Michael Schur's Brooklyn Nine-Nine set to hit NBC screens during the 2021-2022 television season, we checked in with Melissa Fumero (Amy) about a month ago- when she shared an image of herself on set with Andre Braugher (Capt. Raymond Holt) and Terry Crews (Lt. Terry Jeffords) to let the B99 fanbase know that the second day of filming was already underway. Well, it's been about a month and how are things going? We checked back in with Fumero as well as Joe Lo Truglio (Boyle) and Joel McKinnon Miller (Scully) since what's been going on since then- and here's what we learned.

First up, we have Miller offering some morning greetings from Stage 12 with a mini-tour of the set:

Next up, Fumero reveals the lasting impact of floral blouses and little gold ball earrings:

Finally, we have a trifecta from Lo Truglio that includes a high-speed look at the journey from dress to set, a look at how the moods can swing on set, and a look at B99 on the Universal Studios lot:

"I'm so thankful to NBC and Universal Television for allowing us to give these characters and our fans the ending they deserve," said Brooklyn Nine-Nine executive producer Dan Goor when it was announced earlier this year that the series would be ending after eight seasons. "When Mike Schur and I first pitched the pilot episode to Andy, he said, 'I'm in, but I think the only way to tell this story is over exactly 153 episodes,' which was crazy because that was exactly the number Mike and I had envisioned."

Goor continued, "I feel incredibly lucky to have worked with this amazing cast and crew for eight seasons. They are not only among the most talented people in the business, they are all good human beings who have become a family. But most of all, I feel lucky that we have had the best fans in the world. Fans who literally saved us from cancellation. Fans who fill us with joy. Ending the show was a difficult decision, but ultimately, we felt it was the best way to honor the characters, the story and our viewers. I know some people will be disappointed it's ending so soon, but honestly, I'm grateful it lasted this long. Title of my sex tape."

