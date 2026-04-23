Posted in: Max, Movies, TV, Warner Bros | Tagged: Clayface, james gunn

Clayface Is A Horror Film That Takes Place Before Superman

James Gunn has confirmed that Clayface is a horror film, not a "hybrid superhero horror film" set before the events of Superman.

Article Summary James Gunn confirms Clayface is a full horror film, not a superhero-horror hybrid, signaling bold genre variety in the DCU.

New Clayface footage released after CinemaCon leans hard into horror, sparking strong reactions and fresh curiosity online.

Gunn says Clayface takes place before Superman, making it the first DCU movie released out of chronological order.

Clayface is connected to the wider DCU, but Gunn says the standalone story comes first as the horror film opens October 23.

We got our first look at Clayface at CinemaCon last week, but DC Studios and Warner Bros. decided to release that footage and didn't make everyone wait too long. The reactions to the first teaser trailer and footage have been really interesting, with people a little surprised by how hard it leans into the horror elements. James Gunn spoke to a few fans on Threads today about the newly released footage, and someone mentioned that Clayface appears to be a horror film above all else, and asked if the DCU would feature many different genres beyond standard superhero action movies.

"Yes," Gunn said. "From the start we've been clear the DCU would be interconnected but each project would be full expressions of their writers & directors (similar to how DC Comics work – Saga of the Swamp Thing, Justice League International, Killing Joke, & All-Star Squadron are not one tone, and neither are Superman, Lanterns, Peacemaker, & Clayface). The film or show will play in whatever genre suits the story best. Clayface is not a "hybrid superhero horror film", it is a horror film."

Gunn went on to answer a few basic questions, like when Clayface takes place, because we already know this movie takes place in the same universe as his Superman movie, but we didn't know when. Gunn confirmed, "Before. It's the first DCU film out of chronological order." Someone else asked whether Clayface is connected or a standalone story, but Gunn doesn't see the two as mutually exclusive, replying, "It's very connected, but as always the standalone story is what's most important." The Clayface footage has certainly got people talking. Now, we wait and see if people actually show up for this film.

Clayface: Summary: Cast List, Release Date

Look fear in the face. Clayface only in theaters this October.

DC Studios' first-ever foray into the genre, Clayface is a horror thriller from director James Watkins, starring Tom Rhys Harries in the title role of the Gotham City villain.

Clayface unravels one man's horrifying descent from rising Hollywood star to revenge-filled monster in a story that explores the loss of one's identity and humanity, corrosive love, and the dark underbelly of scientific ambition.

The film also stars Naomi Ackie, David Dencik, Max Minghella and Eddie Marsan, as well as Nancy Carroll and Joshua James. James Watkins directs from a screenplay by Mike Flanagan and Hossein Amini, story by Flanagan, based on characters from DC. The film is produced by Matt Reeves, Lynn Harris, James Gunn and Peter Safran, with Michael E. Uslan, Rafi Crohn, Paul Ritchie, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther executive producing.

Watkins' creative team includes director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer James Price, editor Jon Harris, visual effects supervisor Angus Bickerton, costume designer Keith Madden, and casting director Lucy Bevan.

DC Studios Presents, in association with Domain Entertainment, a 6th & Idaho Production, a James Watkins Film, Clayface. The film will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures and released only in theaters and IMAX® in North America on October 23, 2026, and internationally beginning 21 October 2026.

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