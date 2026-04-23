Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: nfl, transformers

Transformers x NFL: Minnesota Vikings Skolgrin Autobot Revealed

The world of Transformers is entering the gridiron once again as Hasbro debuts even more NFL inspired converting action figures

Article Summary Hasbro reveals Transformers x NFL Minnesota Vikings Skolgrin, an Autobot-inspired crossover figure with bold team styling.

The 5.5-inch Transformers figure converts from articulated robot mode into a Minnesota Vikings football helmet in 23 steps.

Skolgrin features purple and gold Vikings deco, plus a mini football and wearable mini helmet for display options.

Transformers x NFL Minnesota Vikings Skolgrin is up for preorder at Hasbro Pulse for $29.99 ahead of August 2026 release.

The new Transformers x NFL figures are a unique collaboration between Hasbro and the National Football League, blending sports culture with classic transforming robots. Each figure converts from a fully articulated robot into an NFL team helmet. A new selection of Autobot football stars is now going for a touchdown, including Skolgrin! Transformers Energon has now arrived with the NFL team, the Minnesota Vikings, to introduce their latest player, Skolgrin. This new crossover figure continues to perfectly blend the Transformers robot world with real NFL teams.

The character "Skolgrin" is a new-themed version inspired by the Vikings' identity, featuring sleek purple and gold deco. His name is inspired by the Minnesota Vikings and their famous "SKOL" chant, which comes from a Scandinavian word meaning "cheers". Standing 5.5" tall, this figure will convert into a football helmet and will come with a football accessory. Collectors can now cheer even more as pre-orders for the Transformers x NFL Minnesota Vikings Skolgrin are already up on Hasbro Pulse for $29.99, with an August 2026 release.

Transformers NFL Minnesota Vikings Skolgrin

"Experience the epic mash-up of Transformers robots and the NFL with the Transformers Minnesota Vikings Skolgrin figure. The 5.5-inch (14 cm) figure converts from robot action figure to football helmet mode in 23 steps. With intricate poseability and accessories like a mini football the figure can hold and a mini helmet that the robot figure can wear, this unique collaborative action figure makes an awesome addition to any Transformers or NFL collection. Look for more sports-themed Transformers action figures (sold separately, subject to availability) featuring favorite sports teams to create a lineup that is — More Than Meets the Eye."

Meet Skolgrin, an officially licensed NFL x Transformers bot featuring Minnesota Vikings team colors and themed accessories.

Convert from 5.5-inch (14 cm) robot to helmet mode in 23 steps.

Includes 2 accessories for dynamic display options in robot mode: wearable mini helmet and attachable mini football.

Show off your fandom with additional NFL x Transformers collectibles (sold separately, subject to availability).

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