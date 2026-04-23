Posted in: Comics, IDW, Valiant | Tagged: bloodshot, Cammy, street fighter

Street Fighter Vs The Valiant Universe In July 2026 Solicits

Street Fighter Vs The Valiant Universe, with Cammy Vs Bloodshot and Ninjak Vs Dhalism in July 2026 solicits

Article Summary Street Fighter Vs Valiant Universe Special hits July 2026, uniting Capcom’s Cammy with Valiant antihero Bloodshot.

Cammy and Bloodshot clash over their shared past as controlled weapons during a raid on a Shadaloo outpost.

The one-shot comes from Tim Seeley and Alfredo Cardona, with a Ninjak Vs Dhalsim backup by Timmy Heague.

July 2026 Valiant solicitations also spotlight Bloodshot—Man Made Hell #3, the mind-bending finale in August.

Courtesy of Bleeding Cool's IDW July 2026 solicits, and solicitations, is the word that Tim Seeley and Alfredo Cardona are creating a Street Fighter Vs The Valiant Universe Special from Valiant, Alien Books and IDW… with Streetr Fighter's Cammy going up against Bloodshot as they "share dark pasts where they were used as living weapons against their will". And both were in a film. And there's also an eight-page back-up story, Ninjak Vs Dhalism, from Timmy Heague and Rocio Zucchi… as well as the latest issue of Bloodshot: Man Made Hell for August 2026.

STREET FIGHTER VS. THE VALIANT UNIVERSE SPECIAL

TWO ICONIC ENTERTAINMENT FRANCHISES FROM THE 90s UNITE FOR THE MOST UNEXPECTED COMICS CROSSOVER OF 2026! CAMMY from CAPCOM's best-selling fighting game franchise STREET FIGHTER collides with the nanite-enfused super soldier BLOODSHOT from VALIANT COMICS in this special crossover one-shot! Cammy and Bloodshot share dark pasts where they were used as living weapons against their will. Now free from their controllers, these two professional butt-kickers will come face-to-face as they raid a Shadaloo outpost deep in the heart of Africa!

STORY: TIM SEELEY, TIMMY HEAGUE ART: ALFREDO CARDONA, ROCÍO ZUCCHI

COVER A: FILIPPO CURZI

40 Pages • $5.99 • JULY 2026

VALIANT BEYOND: BLOODSHOT—MAN MADE HELL #3

THE MIND-MELTING FINALE! Defeated, demoralized, and left to slowly die next to the radioactive Elephant's Foot in Chernobyl, it's safe to say that Bloodshot has never been in a worse situation than this! Even if Bloodshot can find a way out of danger, will he be strong enough to stop Dragunov's master plan? The finale to MAN MADE HELL is here and Bloodshot might never be the same after this! PLUS: What the heck is BLOODBYTE?!

STORY: MAURO MANTELLA ART: KRISTIAN ROSSI

COVER A: GUILLERMO FAJARDO

32 Pages • $4.99 • AUGUST 2026

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