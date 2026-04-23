Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, star wars

Hot Toys 1/6 Star Wars Grand Admiral Thrawn (Imperial Armor) Revealed

Return to a galaxy far, far away with Hot Toys as they have unveiled new Star Wars 1/6 scale figures are on the way

Article Summary Hot Toys reveals a Star Wars 1/6 Grand Admiral Thrawn figure in Imperial Armor, inspired by Star Wars: Rebels.

The Chiss tactician returns with removable armor and helmet, plus swappable hands, blaster, and hologram accessories.

Thrawn’s collectible head sculpt features blue skin, red eyes, and a rolling eyeball function for lifelike accuracy.

Limited to 2,500 pieces, this Hot Toys Star Wars exclusive is now available to RSVP through Sideshow Collectibles.

Grand Admiral Thrawn, whose full name is Mitth'raw'nuruodo, is one of the most brilliant military strategists in the Star Wars universe. As a high-ranking officer in the Galactic Empire, Thrawn is known for his calm demeanor, tactical genius, and unique approach to warfare. He has been known to study an enemy's art and culture to predict their behavior, and he is usually correct. He first appeared in Timothy Zahn's novel Heir to the Empire and later became canon through Star Wars Rebels.

Hot Toys now brings Grand Admiral Thrawn back with a new and exclusive 1/6 scale figure, featuring him in his Imperial Armor. The figure will be limited to only 2,500 pieces and captures his live-action appearance while staying faithful to his armored look from the Rebels finale. Thrawn will come with a removable helmet and armor, with a blaster, swappable hands, and holograms for Emperor Palpatine and Grand Moff Tarkin. Star Wars fans can RSVP right now on Sideshow Collectibles for a chance to bring Grand Admiral Thrawn (Imperial Armor) home.

Star Wars: Rebels Grand Admiral Thrawn (Imperial Armor) [Hot Toys Exclusive] 1/6th Scale Collectible Figure

"A master strategist and a brilliant tactician, Grand Admiral Thrawn is one of the most feared and respected officers in the Galactic Empire. Known for his ability to dissect the culture and art of his enemies to predict their movements, the Chiss commander poses the greatest threat to the growing Rebellion. In the climactic battles of Star Wars: Rebels™, Thrawn dons his specialized Imperial Officer battle armor to personally oversee the destruction of the Phoenix Cell."

"Today, Hot Toys is delighted to introduce the 1/6th scale collectible figure of Grand Admiral Thrawn™ (Imperial Armor). This exclusive figure is only available in a limited quantity of 2,500 units in selected markets. Crafted with a realistic aesthetic, this collectible figure features a head sculpt that shows his signature blue skin and piercing red eyes, equipped with a separate rolling eyeball function to capture his calculating gaze. Thrawn comes prepared for any scenario with a vast array of interchangeable hands, including both bare and gloved options."

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