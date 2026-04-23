Posted in: Collectibles, Sideshow Collectibles | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, Sideshow Collectibles

Sink Your Teeth Into Sideshow's New DC Comics Killer Croc Statue

Beware the sewers as Sideshow Collectibles has unveiled a new DC Comics collectible with the Killer Croc Premium Format Figure

Article Summary Sideshow unveils a new DC Comics Killer Croc Premium Format Figure, bringing Batman’s savage sewer villain to life.

The statue draws from modern DC Comics, showcasing Waylon Jones with reptilian detail, broken chains, and Arkham pants.

Batman-themed Easter eggs fill the sewer base, including grim trophies and nods to Gotham’s Rogues Gallery history.

DC Comics collectors can pre-order Killer Croc now for $850 through Sideshow, with payment plans and a February 2027 release.

Killer Croc, aka Waylon Jones, first appeared in DC Comics in the early 1980 with Detective Comics #523. He was introduced fully in Batman #357 and created by Gerry Conway, Gene Colan, and Don Newton. Killer Croc was originally a former circus performer with a rare skin condition that gave him a reptilian appearance. Early versions of the comic book character were more human and focused on street-level crime. However, since his debut, he has become more monstrous, revealing his more aggressive, animalistic nature and crocodile-like features. Sideshow Collectibles now captures the horror of the modern age, DC Comics' Killer Croc, as they unveil their newest DC Comics Supreme Format figure.

Standing at roughly 23" tall, 25" deep, and 22" wide, this villain is unleashed in the sewers and is ready for his next victim. His reptilian features are perfectly captured here, with him shown in Arkham Asylum pants, his arms bound by broken chains, and sewer water at his feet. Batman Easter Eggs are featured throughout the statue, making it an impressive collectible to display in any Batcave. Pre-orders for the DC Comics Killer Croc Premium Format Figure are now live on Sideshow Collectibles for $850, with payment plans available and a February 2027 release.

DC Comics – Killer Croc Premium Format Figure

"Beware of crocodiles! Measuring 22.44" tall x 24.44" deep x 21.25" wide, the Killer Croc Premium Format™ Figure rampages around the city sewers. Waylon Jones' reptilian mouth unhinges in a furious scream as he tears through the filthy underbelly of Gotham … a place only outcasts, vermin, and fellow freaks may call home. Liberated from his cell, but not from his rare condition, the bulky villain once again plunges into a life of crime and inhuman urges."

"Inspired by the character's comic book appearance, this fully sculpted Killer Croc collectible showcases a Rogues Gallery member in the depths of animal desperation. An unrivaled swimmer, Killer Croc has collected a few mementos from his battles and hidden them where only he and the rats can reach. The DC statue's immensely detailed base includes further allusions to his past, such as skeletons and Bane's mask, all drowned under sloshing green water."

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