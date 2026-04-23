Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: nfl, transformers

Buffalo Bills Embrace the Energon with Transformers Blizz-herd

The world of Transformers is entering the gridiron once again as Hasbro debuts even more NFL inspired converting action figures

Article Summary Hasbro expands its Transformers x NFL line with Blizz-herd, a new Buffalo Bills robot built around the team’s branding.

The Transformers Buffalo Bills Blizz-herd figure stands 5.5 inches tall and converts into a football helmet in 23 steps.

Blizz-herd includes a mini football and wearable mini helmet, adding display options for Transformers and NFL collectors.

Pre-orders for the Transformers NFL Buffalo Bills Blizz-herd are live now at $29.99 ahead of an August 2026 release.

he Transformers x NFL line from Hasbro has reimagined real football teams with new, original robot characters. The first wave of figures included teams like the Dallas Cowboys, Pittsburgh Steelers, Green Bay Packers, and Kansas City Chiefs. Rather than reusing existing Transformers characters, Hasbro created entirely new personas inspired by each franchise's branding. Wave two is now here with the Buffalo Bills getting a new player this time, as Blizz-herd joins the Transformers x NFL crossover line. The name "Blizz-herd" seems to combine Buffalo's famously snowy weather with "herd," referencing both the team's buffalo mascot.

Blizz-herd is now making its way into the Endzone with an impressive figure that captures the Buffalo Bills' white, blue, and red deco and stands 5.5" tall. He will convert into a football helmet in just 23 steps and will come with a football accessory. Pre-orders are already live alongside new Autobots for the Minnesota Vikings and the San Francisco 49ers, priced at $29.99. Blizz-herd is already up for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse with an August 2026 release.

Transformers NFL Buffalo Bills Blizz-herd

"Experience the epic mash-up of Transformers robots and the NFL with the Transformers Buffalo Bills Blizz-herd figure. The 5.5-inch (14 cm) figure converts from robot action figure to football helmet mode in 23 steps. With intricate poseability and accessories like a mini football the figure can hold and a mini helmet that the robot figure can wear, this unique collaborative action figure makes an awesome addition to any Transformers or NFL collection. Look for more sports-themed Transformers action figures (sold separately, subject to availability) featuring favorite sports teams to create a lineup that is — More Than Meets the Eye."

Meet Blizz-herd, an officially licensed NFL x Transformers bot featuring Buffalo Bills team colors and themed accessories.

Convert from 5.5-inch (14 cm) robot to helmet mode in 23 steps.

Includes 2 accessories for dynamic display options in robot mode: wearable mini helmet and attachable mini football.

Transformers figures feature articulation for display-worthy posing.

Show off your fandom with additional NFL x Transformers collectibles (sold separately, subject to availability).

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