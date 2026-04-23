Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, star wars

New 1/6 Scale Star Wars Imperial Remnant Snowtrooper Unveiled

Return to a galaxy far, far away with Hot Toys as they have unveiled new Star Wars 1/6 scale figures are on the way

Article Summary Hot Toys unveils a new Star Wars 1/6 scale Imperial Remnant Snowtrooper figure inspired by The Mandalorian & Grogu.

The Star Wars Snowtrooper revives the Empire Strikes Back design with weathered armor and tailored cold-weather soft goods.

Collectors get two helmeted portraits, an unmasked head, three blasters, a backpack, a Mouse Droid, and a remote.

Pre-orders have not opened yet, but Star Wars fans can RSVP now through Sideshow for the upcoming Hot Toys release.

Hot Toys is getting ready for the next big Star Wars adventure, as it has unveiled a new 1/6-scale figure. Inspired by the events of The Mandalorian & Grogu, new figures are on the way, including more Imperial Remnant releases. The next soldier to deploy is the Snowtrooper, a specialized soldier that was trained by the Galactic Empire for extreme cold-weather environments. These Stormtroopers first appeared in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back during the Battle of Hoth. It is here where they supported Imperial forces in their assault on the newly discovered Rebel Alliance base.

Some of these Snowtroopers have stuck around after the Fall of the Empire and now return to the big screen with The Mandalorian & Grogu. Hot Toys was sure to faithfully capture these snow-themed troopers, with weathered armor and soft goods. Two Snowtrooper helmeted head sculpts are included along with three blasters, a backpack, a new Mouse Droid, and a remote control. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but fans can RSVP on Sideshow Collectibles for their upcoming drop.

The Mandalorian & Grogu – Imperial Remnant Snowtrooper

"Following the collapse of the Galactic Empire, scattered remnant factions were forced to retreat to the harshest, most unforgiving corners of the galaxy. Deployed to freezing, desolate worlds, the Imperial Remnant Snowtroopers endure extreme conditions while maintaining their fierce, unwavering loyalty to the Imperial cause."

"To celebrate the upcoming release of the highly anticipated Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu™, Hot Toys is thrilled to announce the 1/6th scale Imperial Remnant Snowtrooper™ Collectible Figure based on the film. The figure features two detailed Imperial Remnant Snowtrooper helmeted heads, including one with a soft plastic mask, as well as a newly developed unmasked version that captures the distinct look of the Imperial survivor.The trooper is outfitted in white-colored armor applied with weathering effects that tell the story of countless harsh winter patrols, paired with a greige-colored coat featuring realistic flocked texture, as well as a weathered belt, pants, and long boots."

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