Posted in: Asmodee, Card Games, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Middle-earth Enterprises, Stone Blade Entertainment, The Lord of the Rings, The Lord of the Rings: Ascension

The Lord of the Rings: Ascension – New Tabletop Game Announced

Stone Blade Entertainment announced The Lord of the Rings: Ascension, a new tabletop game currently in development; a crowdfunding campaign is planned for later this summer.

Article Summary Stone Blade Entertainment announced The Lord of the Rings: Ascension, a new tabletop deckbuilding game set in Middle-earth.

Created with Asmodee and Middle-earth Enterprises, it adapts the Ascension system to J.R.R. Tolkien’s fantasy world.

The Lord of the Rings: Ascension features branching choices, evolving challenges, alliances, and consequences in play.

A crowdfunding campaign for The Lord of the Rings: Ascension is planned for later this summer, with release expected this year.

Stone Blade Entertainment has announced a new tabletop game based on J.R.R. Tolkien's Lord of the Rings franchise is on the way, as they unveiled The Lord of the Rings: Ascension. Working in partnership with Asmodee and Middle-earth Enterprises, the game utilizes the current incarnation of the Ascension deckbuilding series and melds it with the legendary fantasy novel. The game is still in development, with the team planning to launch a crowdfunding campaign later this Summer. For now, we have more info and images below showing off some of what you can expect to play.

The Legendary Fantasy Tale Receives a New Tabletop Take in The Lord of the Rings: Ascension

Designed for fans of both immersive storytelling and strategic gameplay, The Lord of the Rings: Ascension invites players to step into a dynamic narrative shaped by their choices. Rather than simply retelling familiar tales, the game offers a branching experience where each decision carries weight, and no two journeys unfold the same way. Set against the rich backdrop of Middle-earth, players will navigate evolving challenges, forge alliances, and confront the consequences of their actions across a living world inspired by Tolkien's writings. Built from the ground up to reflect the tone, tension, and depth of the source material, The Lord of the Rings: Ascension aims to deliver an experience that feels authentically rooted in the legendarium.

"The story of The Lord of the Rings is defined by the choices of its characters – their courage to face overwhelming odds, their failures in the face of corruption, and the paths they choose," said Justin Gary, CEO of Stone Blade. "With The Lord of the Rings: Ascension, we put those choices in the hands of the players. Will you give in to The One Ring and its corrupting influence? Or will you find allies to resist the will of Sauron? Ascension's fast-paced deckbuilding gives us the opportunity to bring Middle-earth to life in a whole new way. "

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