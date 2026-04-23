Posted in: Games, Nintendo, Video Games | Tagged: Nintendo Switch 2, yoshi, Yoshi and the Mysterious Book

Yoshi and the Mysterious Book Confirmed For Late-May Launch

Nintendo released a new video for Yoshi and the Mysterious Book today, confirming the game's release on Nintendo Switch 2 next month

Article Summary Nintendo confirms Yoshi and the Mysterious Book launches on Nintendo Switch 2 in May 2026, with a new overview trailer.

Yoshi teams up with Mr. E, a talking book, exploring colorful pages filled with quirky creatures and surprise mini adventures.

Use Yoshi’s tongue, eggs, Flutter Jump, Ground Pound, and new Tail Flick to research creatures and uncover hidden secrets.

Yoshi and the Mysterious Book also features unlockable chapters, amiibo support, and a mystery involving Bowser Jr. and Kamek.

Nintendo released a new video today for Yoshi and the Mysterious Book, confirming the game's launch on Nintendo Switch 2 next month. This six-minute video tells you everything you need to know about the all-new Yoshi-themed adventure, as a mysterious living book named Mr. E falls from the sky on a day, leading the various Yoshis to explore its pages that turn into mini adventures. We have the full details from the company here about the game, as it will be released on May 21, 2026.

An All-New Adventure With Every Yoshi Awaits in Yoshi and the Mysterious Book

In Yoshi and the Mysterious Book, a talking book named Mr. E falls from the sky onto the island where Yoshi and his friends live. After they meet, Yoshi learns of Mr. E's predicament: his pages are home to all sorts of quirky creatures – but this articulate tome can't remember any of them! Play as Yoshi and help Mr. E remember his contents by exploring colorful habitats where new surprises are on every page. Both new players and those already familiar with Yoshi's world can jump right into Yoshi and the Mysterious Book for an adventure that rewards creativity and curiosity at every turn of the page.

Yoshi's Abilities: Extend Yoshi's tongue to gobble up various things, take aim and throw eggs, Flutter Jump to hover in the air and Ground Pound to slam straight down. Plus, new to this game is Yoshi's Tail Flick, which you can use to get creatures onto his back and more. Yoshi's abilities can also be used to uncover secrets and discover surprises in the environment.

Extend Yoshi's tongue to gobble up various things, take aim and throw eggs, Flutter Jump to hover in the air and Ground Pound to slam straight down. Plus, new to this game is Yoshi's Tail Flick, which you can use to get creatures onto his back and more. Yoshi's abilities can also be used to uncover secrets and discover surprises in the environment. Research and Discover: Let curiosity lead the way as you interact with the quirky creatures Yoshi encounters and learn all you can about them. For example, Yoshi can eat them to see how they taste, toss an egg their way to see how they react, or have them climb onto his back with a Tail Flick. Once you're done, find a big, shiny discovery which will wrap up your research and return you to Mr. E. Then give the creature you discovered a name or ask Mr. E to suggest one. It's up to you to use your imagination, experiment and catalogue your findings to fill up Mr. E's pages.

Let curiosity lead the way as you interact with the quirky creatures Yoshi encounters and learn all you can about them. For example, Yoshi can eat them to see how they taste, toss an egg their way to see how they react, or have them climb onto his back with a Tail Flick. Once you're done, find a big, shiny discovery which will wrap up your research and return you to Mr. E. Then give the creature you discovered a name or ask Mr. E to suggest one. It's up to you to use your imagination, experiment and catalogue your findings to fill up Mr. E's pages. Explore Cover to Cover: As you progress, more chapters of the book will unlock and expand your research opportunities. Travel mountaintops, seasides, valleys and more, and encounter many creatures with different traits along the way – like singing ones, fluffy ones that keep multiplying, bee-like creatures that swarm and more. There's no telling what you may come across on your expeditions.

As you progress, more chapters of the book will unlock and expand your research opportunities. Travel mountaintops, seasides, valleys and more, and encounter many creatures with different traits along the way – like singing ones, fluffy ones that keep multiplying, bee-like creatures that swarm and more. There's no telling what you may come across on your expeditions. Scan Amiibo Figures: Scan certain amiibo figures to receive a fortune and tokens based on its result. You can use tokens you've collected to unlock hints for creatures you haven't found yet and predictions on new discoveries.

Scan certain amiibo figures to receive a fortune and tokens based on its result. You can use tokens you've collected to unlock hints for creatures you haven't found yet and predictions on new discoveries. More Surprises: Yoshi isn't the only one delving into the contents of the mysterious book! It looks like Bowser Jr. and Kamek are searching for a discovery of their own. You'll have to dig in and see where their trail leads.

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