Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 Preview: "Blue Flu" Strikes; Balancing Act

Before we get to the previews for "Blue Flu" and "Balancing", just a personal note to NBC about how they're rolling out the final season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Now while I understand a two-ep return, you're running another two eps this week? So you're planning to burn through the final season of a beloved series this quickly? Okay, guess someone somewhere made a better argument. Whatever the reason, this week's double outing finds the precinct facing a serious staffing issue while the gang looks to find a little balance in their personal lives. Here's a look at what's ahead for the third and fourth episodes of NBC's Brooklyn Nine-Nine, including preview images, episode overviews, and a promo trailer:

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 Episode 3 "Blue Flu": Capt. Holt and Amy manage an understaffed precinct. Jake and Charles investigate. Written by Carol Kolb and April Quioh. Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 Episode 4 "Balancing": Jake and Amy create a system to balance work and childcare. Rosa gets a new houseguest. Written by Evan Susser and Van Robichaux.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Get Ready for Two Brand-New, Back-to-Back Episodes of Brooklyn Nine-Nine! (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H7a2V-4jXE4)

Here's a look at the cast offering some personal perspectives on what it was like filming the final season as well as teasing what viewers can expect:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: First Look at the LAST Season | Brooklyn Nine-Nine (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xRMjSLJovTk)

"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" Season 8 follows NYPD's 99th Precinct's Det. Jake Peralta and Capt. Raymond Holt and their lovable colleagues as they balance their personal and professional lives over the course of a difficult year.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: One Last Ride | Official Trailer | Brooklyn Nine-Nine (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=faJAT35j5Ss)

Returning for the final season is Andy Samberg as Det. Jake Peralta, Andre Braugher as Capt. Raymond Holt, Melissa Fumero as Sgt. Amy Santiago, Terry Crews as Lt. Terry Jeffords, Joe Lo Truglio as Det. Charles Boyle, Stephanie Beatriz as Rosa Diaz, and Joel McKinnon Miller and Dirk Blocker as veteran officers Det. Scully and Det. Hitchcock, respectively. Now here's a look at the cast discussing what's still to come:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Nine-Nine's Going Out in a Blaze of Glory – Brooklyn Nine-Nine (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oRFDHqFiYoE)

"I'm so thankful to NBC and Universal Television for allowing us to give these characters and our fans the ending they deserve," said Goor when it was announced earlier this year that the series would be ending after eight seasons. "When Mike Schur and I first pitched the pilot episode to Andy, he said, 'I'm in, but I think the only way to tell this story is over exactly 153 episodes,' which was crazy because that was exactly the number Mike and I had envisioned."

He continued, "I feel incredibly lucky to have worked with this amazing cast and crew for eight seasons. They are not only among the most talented people in the business, they are all good human beings who have become a family. But most of all, I feel lucky that we have had the best fans in the world. Fans who literally saved us from cancellation. Fans who fill us with joy. Ending the show was a difficult decision, but ultimately, we felt it was the best way to honor the characters, the story, and our viewers. I know some people will be disappointed it's ending so soon, but honestly, I'm grateful it lasted this long. Title of my sex tape."

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.