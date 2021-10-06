Bruce Campbell Wishes William Shatner Well with Real-Life Star Trek

Evil Dead star Bruce Campbell knows a thing or two about being aware of his own celebrity, no matter how famous or campy the project is. It's that kind of self-awareness that he shares a kindred spirit with fellow actor William Shatner, who's embarking on a one-of-a-kind journey in line with his signature character Captain James T. Kirk of Star Trek of being able to experience space for the first time in his life. The 90-year-old Canadian sci-fi icon will be the oldest person launched into space thanks to Amazon conglomerate Jeff Bezos when his space travel company Blue Origin is set to launch on October 12th. The AP Bio star took to Twitter, you know, the one social media platform that didn't suffer a recent six-hour wide outage.

When Bruce Campbell Met William Shatner

While the two never worked together, Campbell did recall meeting Shatner, having actually followed his work beyond Star Trek and telling Columbus Alive in a 2014 interview, "I geeked out to Shatner," he recalled. "Definitely. I watched the original 'Star Trek' religiously with my brother, every episode, multiple times. So when I met him, the trick there is to not go for the obvious, not go for 'Star Trek.' So when I finally had a chance to talk to him, I went 'T.J. Hooker.' And it worked, because I actually watched that show, and I learned that he did his own power slides up to each crime scene. It was his favorite thing to do. And, you know, his eyes perked up, and he told me the story of how he did this, and the producer didn't want him to do it, and he used the emergency brake with the regular brake and worked with the stunt guys … so it was hilarious."

Shatner's Star Trek peers in creator Gene Roddenberry, co-star James Doohan, who played Scotty, posthumously had their ashes go into space.