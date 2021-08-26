A.P. Bio Season 4 Teaser: Joe Manganiello's In Touch with His Emotions

New looks! New threats! New schemes! Bruce Campbell as Mr. Mr. Griffin- Jack's (Glenn Howerton) dad! Durbin (Patton Oswalt) versus a storm! Jack gets bloody! Heather (Allisyn Ashley Arm) has a "go bag"! And that's just what we learned from the official trailer (more on that below), so you can only imagine what Peacock's fourth season of A.P. Bio hasn't been showing us. Well, stop that imagining because we have a little reality coming your way in the form of a new teaser that guest stars a very familiar face.

Here's a look at guest star Joe Manganiello as he explains an emotion that is so distinctly unique that the English language doesn't have a word for it. So instead, he speaks of it… with sounds. Yup, that right. So for a look at (and listen to) the sounds of A.P. Bio Season 4, check out the clip below:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Sounds of A.P. Bio (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NGj3vmXyoIA)

For a look at how the new school year is shaping up, check out the official trailer for Peacock's A.P. Bio, set to premiere its eight-episode Season 4 on September 2nd:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: A.P. Bio Season 4 | Official Trailer | Peacock Original (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n_3wLOSHtl0)

When disgraced Harvard philosophy scholar Jack Griffin (Glenn Howerton, "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia") loses out on his dream job, he is forced to return to Toledo, Ohio, and work as a high school advanced placement biology teacher. As he comes crashing into Whitlock High School, Jack makes it absolutely clear that he will not be teaching any biology. Realizing he has a roomful of honor roll students at his disposal, Jack decides instead to use the kids' brainpower for his own benefit. Over time, his students help him realize his dream job might actually be the one he has right now. Eager to prove that he is still king of the castle, Principal Durbin (Patton Oswalt, "King of Queens") struggles to control the force of nature that is Jack Griffin.

Joining Howerton and Oswalt on the series are Lyric Lewis, Mary Sohn, Jean Villepique, Paula Pell, Aparna Brielle, Nick Peine, Allisyn Ashley Arm, Eddie Leavy, Charlie McCrackin, Jacob Houston, Spence Moore II, Sari Arambulo, Marisa Baram, David Neher, Brendan Jennings, Yuyao Deng, Elizabeth Alderfer, Miguel Chavez, and Jacob Timothy Manown. A.P. Bio was created by Mike O'Brien, who writes and executive produces. Seth Meyers, Mike Shoemaker, Andrew Singer, and Lorne Michaels also serve as executive producers. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Broadway Video, and Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions.

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.