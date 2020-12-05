Buffy: David Boreanaz Says He's "Too Old" to Play Angel; Favors Recast

So there are two things S.E.A.L. Team star David Boreanaz wants you to know about his Buffy the Vampire Slayer and spinoff series character Angel. First, that Angel was definitely the one that Sarah Michelle Gellar's slayer of vampires should be with (sorry savior of Georgia Stacey Abrams, as well as Joss Whedon, James Marsters, and Alyson Hannigan– more on that below). Second, he should be played by someone else at this point. Speaking with Variety, the actor was asked about the possibility of returning to the role- and Boreanaz didn't hesitate on what his answer would be.

"No. I'm all for people redoing it or whatever, but I'm too old. It's not like we're the cast of "Friends" reuniting. We're not hanging out in the coffee shop on a couch," the actor explained. "But, you know, with all that technology, they made Robert De Niro look really young. [Laughs]. I would encourage them to find somebody else to do it." Notice that De Niro comment there? Hollywood 101: always leave yourself an "out."

Let's go back over how things snowballed in the Spike/Angel debate. First, Abrams took time out from saving the nation to offer her take: Angel was the right boyfriend as our slayer was growing and learning about her power, while Spike was the right boyfriend after Buffy embraced her power.

To be fair, Angel was the right boyfriend for Buffy coming into her power. Spike was the right man to be with as she became the power. — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) November 9, 2020

One person who agreed whole-heartedly with Abrams's perspective was none other than Whedon, who tweeted his social media "amen."

Someone else who's not only a big fan of Abrams' politics but also her choice was Marsters:

@staceyabrams you are a national treasure, and you have very good taste in television! My 'Get Out the Vote' drive on Twitter was inspired by you. When the people rule, the rulers tremble. Let me know if I can help you in any way. Luv you @JasminMarsters1 ! https://t.co/GFWAXt6P8r — James Marsters (@JamesMarstersOf) November 11, 2020

But series star Alyson Hannigan entered the fray to throw a third option into the mix. Why not Willow? –

Actually Buffy should have dated Willow. — alyson hannigan (@alydenisof) November 12, 2020

This leads us to Boreanaz, who offered his thoughts on where the future of Buffy's love life should've gone in a recent interview. And let's just say that he has a slightly different perspective on things. "All I'll say is this, man: True love is first love and first love is true love. Drop the mic. End of story." Boreanaz explained. "I don't think we need to continue. I mean, it's pretty simple, right? Let's think about that for really a second. Your first love is your true love, your true love is your first love. End of story." Following up, Boreanaz joked, "All due respect Stacey Abrams, I disagree. But you know, hey, you're coming from the character's mouth here. I think I'll be the final word on it."