Buffy: Pedro Pascal Had "Best Time" Filming with Sarah Michelle Gellar Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian, The Last of Us) says he remembers filming "Buffy" with Sarah Michelle Gellar and that they had "the best time."

Earlier this week, Buffy the Vampire Slayer & Wolf Pack star Sarah Michelle Gellar shared a look back at the brief yet meaningful on-screen time she spent with Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian, The Last of Us) back during her "Buffy" days. Well, Pascal made it clear during a red-carpet interview at the Season 3 premiere of Disney+'s The Mandalorian that he remembers "every moment" filming with Gellar and that they had "the best time" during it. "I remember every moment of shooting that episode, as brief as it was. She was such a kind scene partner, and we had the best time," Pascal shared with Access Hollywood.

In S04E01 "The Freshman," Buffy (Gellar) & Willow (Alyson Hannigan) begin attending UC Sunnydale. Right from the start, Buffy has a hard time with her classmates, roommate, and professor. At least there was Pascal's fellow freshman Edward, aka Eddie, the one bond Buffy could make. Of course, that meant Eddie had to be turned into a vampire for Buffy to slay later (leaving fans feeling not exactly happy, but this was during those pre-social media days). Here's a look at what Pascal had to share with Access Hollywood about his brief stint on "Buffy":

Here's a look at Gellar's Instagram post from earlier this week sharing a look back to their all-too-brief time together, followed by a look back at some other "Buffy" intel that Gellar's been gracious enough to share over the past few weeks:

Sarah Michelle Gellar on BTVS & Dolly Parton

During an interview with Jimmy Fallon on NBC's The Tonight Show from earlier this month, Gellar discussed what life's been like for her on both sides of the camera. And while the entire interview is worth your time (especially when Gellar compares/contrasts "Buffy" with Wolf Pack), the reveal at the 2:50 mark grabbed our attention by the collar. Now, maybe this makes me a bad "Buffy" fan, but I didn't realize that the amazing Dolly Parton was a producer on BTVS (albeit a somewhat "silent" producer, though Parton was known to send cast gifts). Gellar discusses that very fact with Fallon, as well as how she reacted after Parton praised the series & she realized that Parton knew who she was.

Here's a look at Gellar's interview with Fallon, followed by a look back at some other "Buffy" thoughts that Gellar had to share:

Sarah Michelle Gellar Looks Back on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer"

In a recent profile/interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Gellar shared some additional thoughts on "Buffy," her experiences working on the series, and the seasons/episodes she's hesitant to show her children:

Gellar Has "Come to a Good Place" with Her "Buffy" Years- Just Don't Expect a "Tell-All" Anytime Soon: "I've come to a good place with it, where it's easier to talk about. I'll never tell my full story because I don't get anything out of it. I've said all I'm going to say because nobody wins. Everybody loses."

Gellar Hopes "Buffy" Legacy Can Outshine Whedon's Failures: "I'm not the only person facing this, and I hope the legacy hasn't changed. I hope that it gives the success back to the people that put in all of the work. I will always be proud of 'Buffy.' I will always be proud of what my castmates did [and] what I did. Was it an ideal working situation? Absolutely not. But it's OK to love Buffy for what we created because I think it's pretty spectacular."

Gellar Didn't Want Her Children Watching All Seven Seasons: "We watched seasons one through five. "We skipped around a lot on those last two. I have trouble with six. It wasn't appropriate for them at the time, and I just don't want to rewatch it." (Note: the later seasons of "Buffy" included the controversial Buffy/Spike (James Marsters) storyline that involved an attempted rape).