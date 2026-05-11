Posted in: AEW, TV | Tagged: all elite wrestling, scotland, wrestling

AEW Announces Return To Scotland for "Dynamite"/"Collision" in August

AEW has confirmed some dates around AEW All In: London 2026, with a return to Scotland for "Dynamite" and "Collision" in August.

Article Summary AEW returns to Scotland on August 26, 2026, with a major Glasgow OVO Hydro TV taping ahead of AEW All In: London.

AEW Dynamite will air live in the UK from Glasgow, with AEW Collision taped the same night before Wembley weekend.

The Glasgow shows serve as AEW’s final TV build before AEW All In: London at Wembley Stadium on August 30, 2026.

Tickets for AEW Glasgow go on sale May 12 via Live Nation UK, following strong demand from AEW’s first Scotland event.

All Elite Wrestling is fleshing out some of its dates leading up to AEW All In: London 2026, as the company confirmed it will return to Scotland this August. The company will hold a massive one-night TV taping on August 26 at Glasgow's OVO Hydro, where they will air Dynamite live for the UK crowd, while taping the show, as well as an episode of Collision afterward, to be replayed everywhere else. These will be the last shows to air leading into the Wembley Stadium show on August 30, giving fans in the area their final buildup ahead of the PPV. We have more details on the show below; tickets go on sale on May 12 via Live Nation UK.

All Elite Wrestling Returns To Scotland Ahead of AEW All In: London 2026

The return to the OVO Hydro further cements Scotland as a key destination for AEW's international expansion, bringing one of the world's fastest-growing entertainment brands back to one of the UK's premier live venues. Following the overwhelming fan response to last year's debut in Glasgow, AEW's return is expected to deliver another passionate, sell-out atmosphere as Scottish fans once again become part of AEW history.

AEW All In: London returns to Wembley Stadium after making global history at the iconic venue. In 2023, the inaugural event set the all-time paid attendance record for a professional wrestling event, drawing more than 81,000 fans from over 70 countries around the world. The event became a worldwide cultural moment as fans traveled to London for a night of unforgettable, stadium-scale spectacle. As the company's biggest international event of the year, AEW All In: London has established itself as one of the premier events on the global sports and entertainment calendar.

Previous editions of AEW All In have delivered many of the most talked-about moments in modern wrestling history, featuring dramatic championship clashes, career-defining performances, and unforgettable appearances from some of the sport's biggest stars. From Will Ospreay competing in front of a home crowd to Bryan Danielson's emotional championship battles and standout performances from stars including Mercedes Moné, Kris Statlander, Harley Cameron, and Willow Nightingale, AEW All In has consistently blended elite athletic competition with world-class entertainment on a massive scale.

Together, AEW Dynamite & AEW Collision in Glasgow and AEW All In: London form a landmark week for fans across the United Kingdom – from the intimate intensity of the OVO Hydro to the spectacle of Wembley Stadium. Whether attending in Scotland or London, fans can expect explosive action, unforgettable moments, and the unique atmosphere that has made AEW one of the hottest brands in global entertainment.

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