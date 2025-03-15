Posted in: CW, Hulu, TV | Tagged: buffy, buffy the vampire slayer

Buffy Revival "Progressing Probably Faster" Than Expected: Gellar

Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Sarah Michelle Gellar offered an update on how things are progressing with the pilot for Hulu's revival series.

To say that there is a whole lot of attention being paid to Sarah Michelle Gellar, showrunners, writers, and EPs Nora Zuckerman and Lila Zuckerman, director/EP Chloé Zhao, and EP Gail Berman's upcoming pilot for Hulu for a sequel series to Buffy the Vampire Slayer would be a righteously serious understatement. Speaking with PEOPLE, Gellar offered an update on how things were going – who's in the mood for some good news? "We've set up our offices, which means things are progressing probably faster than I'd anticipated. But it's going to be a process, I think," Gellar shared. "To do it the way it needs to be done, everyone has to be patient with all of us because this isn't something that [will just happen]."

"I pinch myself every day when I get into these rooms, and I'm looking at Gail Berman, the Zuckermans, and Chloé Zhao. It's an incredible group," Gellar continued, sharing that she is "excited" about "the idea and the group behind" the sequel spinoff series. "There was no world where I thought Chloé Zhao was going to call me and partner with me, and ask my advice on things and my opinion — especially because she hasn't done television," Gellar continued. "She'll call me, and she'll say, 'Well, I have to defer to you,' and I'm like, 'Wait, what?' Those aren't words I ever thought I would hear."

Sarah Michelle Gellar to Buffy Fans: Sequel Series "Will Be For You"

"So….. you might have heard some news this week, but I realize you haven't heard from me: Gellar began her post on Instagram (waiting for you below). "Three years ago, I got a call from my dear friend and mentor, Gail Berman. She told me that she wanted me to sit down with Chloé Zhao to hear her take on a potential "Buffy" revival. I was blown away that Chloé even knew who I was, but, as I've always done, I told Gail that I just didn't see a way for the show to exist again. We'd always been aligned on that, but this time I heard something different in her voice. I eventually agreed to go (mainly just to meet Chloé) and our twenty minute coffee quickly turned into a four hour adventure. We laughed, we cried, but mostly we both talked about how much this show means to us."

Gellar continued, "While I didn't agree to anything at that meeting, I did shock myself by agreeing to continue the conversation. These conversations did, in fact, continue over the next few years and eventually we added the incredible Nora and Lilla Zuckerman to our little tribe until ultimately, one day, we landed on an idea. I have always listened to the fans and heard your desire to revisit 'Buffy' and her world, but it was not something I could do unless I was sure we would get it right. This has been a long process, and it's not over yet. I promise you, we will only make this show if we know we can do it right. And I will tell you that we are on the path there. I feel so lucky to be on this journey with these four unbelievably talented women, all of whom love "Buffy" as much as I do. And as much as you do. Thank you to all the fans who never stopped asking for this. This will be for you."

Gellar is set to serve as executive producer, along with Berman, Fran Kuzui & Kaz Kuzui via Suite B, and Dolly Parton via Sandollar – with 20th Television and Searchlight Television serving as the studios.

