Buffy Sequel Series Being a Mix of Original & New Cast Is Key: Landau

Though she's open for a return, Juliet Landau believes a Buffy the Vampire Slayer sequel series needs a mix of original and new cast members.

Shortly after the news dropped last week that Sarah Michelle Gellar would be teaming with showrunners, writers, and EPs Nora Zuckerman and Lila Zuckerman and director and EP Chloé Zhao on a pilot for a sequel series to Buffy the Vampire Slayer that sees Gellar returning as Buffy Summers, Juliet Landau (Drusilla) shared why she believed "it is perfect timing for a reboot" of the popular series. During her exclusive conversation with RadioTimes.com, Landau also shared if she would consider making an appearance and what she believes the sequel series needs for it to be a success.

"My gosh, yes. It would be so much fun to play, absolutely," Landau shared when asked about her interest in returning to the franchise. Even before the news hit, "Buffy" fans had spent years speculating over who they would love to see return if a new series ever became a reality. But as important as it is to establish a link with what came before it, Landau believes that introducing some new faces into the Buffyverse that new and old fans can connect and grow with is key. "In terms of what everybody [the fanbase] is saying is that, they really want that mix of original cast members and new talent as well. And so I think that will be a key element," Landau added.

Gellar is set to serve as executive producer, along with Gail Berman, Fran Kuzui & Kaz Kuzui via Suite B, and Dolly Parton via Sandollar – with 20th Television and Searchlight Television serving as the studios. Here's a look at the complete text of Gellar's message:

"So….. you might have heard some news this week, but I realize you haven't heard from me: Gellar began her post on Instagram (waiting for you below). "Three years ago, I got a call from my dear friend and mentor, Gail Berman. She told me that she wanted me to sit down with Chloé Zhao to hear her take on a potential "Buffy" revival. I was blown away that Chloé even knew who I was, but, as I've always done, I told Gail that I just didn't see a way for the show to exist again. We'd always been aligned on that, but this time I heard something different in her voice. I eventually agreed to go (mainly just to meet Chloé) and our twenty minute coffee quickly turned into a four hour adventure. We laughed, we cried, but mostly we both talked about how much this show means to us."

Gellar continued, "While I didn't agree to anything at that meeting, I did shock myself by agreeing to continue the conversation. These conversations did, in fact, continue over the next few years and eventually we added the incredible Nora and Lilla Zuckerman to our little tribe until ultimately, one day, we landed on an idea. I have always listened to the fans and heard your desire to revisit 'Buffy' and her world, but it was not something I could do unless I was sure we would get it right. This has been a long process, and it's not over yet. I promise you, we will only make this show if we know we can do it right. And I will tell you that we are on the path there. I feel so lucky to be on this journey with these four unbelievably talented women, all of whom love "Buffy" as much as I do. And as much as you do. Thank you to all the fans who never stopped asking for this. This will be for you."

