Buffy Sequel "Will Bring Back OG Characters for Sure": Chloé Zhao

Buffy the Vampire Slayer: New Sunnydale director/EP Chloé Zhao discusses the sequel series and how the original series' finale impacted her.

As we keep watching our radar for any word on the status of EP Sarah Michelle Gellar, Showrunners Nora Zuckerman and Lila Zuckerman, director and executive producer Chloé Zhao, and EP Gail Berman's Gellar and Ryan K. Armstrong-starring Buffy the Vampire Slayer: New Sunnydale pilot for Hulu, Zhao is offering some additional insights on the project and the importance of bringing in original series and new viewers, while sharing how much the original series meant to her during an interview with Variety's Awards Circuit podcast to discuss her film, Hamnet.

"It is not a reboot. It's a sequel. You can never replace these characters. I would never allow that," Zhao made clear regarding the sequel series. "And Sarah's [Michelle Gellar] back. I love my cast, the new cast. We will bring back OG characters for sure. And it is a show that bridges two generations — it's not just about the kids. I think the fandom is so important to us. We want the fandom to see themselves mirrored in the original fandom. And of course, we want new fans to join, and it's very much about both generations."

In previous interviews, Gellar has shared how Zhao's pitch for the new series and the impact that the original series had on her (and could still have on new generations) was a significant factor in her decision to return to the franchise. During the podcast, Zhao revealed how she reacted to the series finale, "Chosen" (S07E22), which aired on May 20, 2003.

"I watched religiously. I was at Mount Holyoke. We would all gather — I think it was every Thursday or Tuesday — and we would watch, because you only get one episode and you're waiting a week. It's such a ritual. I remember the last episode finishing, and we sat there; everyone was crying, and we were all holding hands. I remember looking at the screen, tears streaming down my eyes, and I said, 'Good luck to you, Buffy Summers, good luck to you.' Seeing Sarah in real life was probably one of the most stressful moments of my life."

Sarah Michelle Gellar Discusses Buffy Return Feeling "Very Surreal"

Gellar took some time out from the Neiman Marcus Celebrates 2025 Fantasy Gifts party last month to explain why she never saw herself returning as Buffy Summers as the series wrapped up its run in 2003, how Zhao was a major factor in changing her mind, why a "Buffy" return is needed now more than ever, and how the new series would be welcoming to long-time fans and those who haven't watched the original series.

Speaking with Variety, Gellar admitted that there was a long stretch of time when she "never thought" that a return as Buffy Summers would ever happen. "It was not a place that I ever saw myself, so it definitely felt very surreal," Gellar shared. "But this is why you never say never, and I'm sure I said 'never' many times, and I've learned my lesson because I'm sure someday you're gonna go back and find all the times I said, 'No, never. I'm too old. It'll be Buffy with a walker.'"

But it was Zhao's idea for a return and "the passion with which she spoke both about her idea and the show" that helped change her mind. As Gellar sees it, a hero like Buffy is needed now more than ever. "It's tough times for everybody right now, and I think people feel more isolated and more alone, and we live in an incredibly digital society. But ultimately, the more and more technologically connected we get, the more disconnected we're becoming, and so found family and those true moments become more and more important," Gellar added.

While Buffy the Vampire Slayer: New Sunnydale is meant to build on what the original series established, Gellar makes it clear that it's meant for long-running fans and newbies. "This is a show that will cater definitely to the [original fans]. There will always be Easter eggs because there were Easter eggs in the original…but we also want to introduce it to people that maybe haven't seen the show," she said.

Along with Gellar and Armstrong, the trio joined a cast that also includes Faly Rakotohavana (Unprisoned) as Hugo, Ava Jean (Law & Order: SVU) as Larkin, Sarah Bock (Severance) as Gracie, Daniel di Tomasso (Witches of East End) as Abe, Jack Cutmore-Scott (Frasier) as Mr. Burke, Kingston Vernes (The Survivor) as Carson, Chase Sui Wonders (The Studio) as Shirley, Merrin Dungey (The Lincoln Lawyer) as Ms. LaDuca, Audrey Hsieh (Found) as Keiko, and Audrey Grace Marshall (The Flight Attendant) as Jessica.

