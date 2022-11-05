Buffy Star James Marsters Promotes Voting with "Spike's Voter Drive"

We always like it when we have opportunities to report on what's going on with the folks involved with Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel, especially when it's positive and not just more Joss Whedon toxicity. For example, it's been great following Sarah Michelle Gellar now that she's hitting the press junkets to promote her upcoming Paramount+ series, Wolf Pack. Or today, when "Buffy" & Angel star James Marsters (Spike) took to Twitter to offer voters a very cool "thank you" for getting out & voting early in the upcoming all-important midterm elections. Kicking off what he's calling "Spike's Voter Drive," Marsters invited folks to respond to his tweet with a picture of themselves with their "I Voted!" stickers. In return? A personal tweet message in response. That's not too shabby, people!

Now here's a look at Marsters' tweet from earlier today making the offer to all of the voters out there:

Ready to slay some demons this election? Once you cast your vote respond to this tweet with a proud pic of you with your sticker, and I'll hit you back with a personal message! It's time for Spike's Voter Drive! Let's Rule! pic.twitter.com/fAH3qGSjNL — James Marsters (@JamesMarstersOf) November 5, 2022 Show Full Tweet

So About That Buffy the Vampire Slayer Debate: Spike or Angel?

Speaking of Marsters and Spike, earlier this summer, Gellar shared with us one of the most important opinions on the whole Spike /Angel (David Boreanaz) debate yet. Speaking with HollywoodLife to promote her partnership with the Wells Fargo Active Cash Visa Card, Gellar revealed that her kids (Charlotte, 12 & Rocky, 9) had finished watching "Buffy" and that Gellar's daughter knows who her mom's on-screen persona should've ended up with: "I will tell you my daughter is definitely a 'pro-Angel' [person]." But that said, Gellar offered the heads-up that they're "happy with" the series ending without Buffy making a choice."I think there's less pressure on the ending to satisfy so many people because it's not in real time. Right? And so they're excited to see things wrapped up, and they know what's coming, and I think it takes away a little of that. Pressure of pleasing everybody," Gellar explained. "And I think you'll find that with most shows that people discover later. They're less critical of an ending or things they don't like. It's sort of an interesting phenomenon with streaming and binging."