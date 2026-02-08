Posted in: streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: bugs bunny, MeTV, metv toons

Bugs Bunny Bowl Kicks Off on MeTV Toons This Aftenoon: Our Preview

Kicking off at 4 pm ET/3 pm CT TODAY on MeTV Toons, here's a look at the animated shorts being screened as part of the Bugs Bunny Bowl.

Article Summary Bugs Bunny Bowl airs today on MeTV Toons, a perfect animated alternative to the Super Bowl.

The marathon features themed cartoon blocks, each hour focused on sports, music, and classic rivalries.

Iconic Looney Tunes shorts include Baseball Bugs, Rabbit of Seville, and the memorable Duck Season trilogy.

Catch beloved Bugs Bunny adventures with Elmer Fudd, silly sequels, and hilarious fairy tale parodies.

Looking for an animated option to Sunday's Super Bowl LX? Looking for a break from the steady stream of high-priced commercials? Need something to help calm your nerves when your favorite team is trailing by 20 points? MeTV Toons and Bugs Bunny have exactly what you need: Bugs Bunny Bowl! That's right, folks! We're looking at a marathon of some of the best and brightest that the carrot-eating, left-turn-at-Albuquerque-should've-taken main man has to offer. The touchdown-scoring lineup of cartoons kicks off on MeTV Toons TODAY, beginning at 4 pm ET/3 pm CT. Here's a look at the lineup that's on tap for today, including how each hourly block has been assigned a theme.

4 pm ET / 3 pm CT – Bugs and Sports, featuring athletic classics like Baseball Bugs, Bully for Bugs, The Grey Hounded Hare, Acrobatty Bunny, and many more!

7 pm ET / 6 pm CT – Bugs and Music, featuring musical classics like Stage Door Cartoon, Corny Concerto, Long-Haired Hare, Baton Bunny, Rhapsody Rabbit, and Rabbit of Seville.

8 pm ET / 7 pm CT – Bugs and Sequels, featuring cartoons that became their own series, including Rabbit Fire, Rabbit Seasoning, Duck! Rabbit, Duck!, Tortoise Beats Hare, Tortoise Wins By a Hare, and Rabbit Transit.

9 pm ET / 8 pm CT – Bugs and Elmer Fudd, featuring A Wild Hare, Hare-Brained Hypnotist, Slick Hare, What's Opera Doc, The Unruly Hare, and Wacky Wabbit.

10 pm ET / 9 pm CT – Bugs and Fairy Tales, featuring your favorite fairy tales starring Bugs Bunny like Beanstalk Bunny, Bewitched Bunny, Bugs Bunny and the Three Bears, Rabbit Hood, Little Red Riding Rabbit, and The Windblown Hare.

11 pm ET / 10 pm CT – Bugs Takes a Wrong Turn, featuring cartoons where he knew he should have taken a left at Albuquerque! This set of cartoons includes Ali Baba Bunny, Hillbilly Hare, Big House Bunny, Frigid Hare, Sahara Hare, and Abominable Snow Rabbit.

