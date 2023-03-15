Bupkis: Davidson, Falco & Pesci's Peacock Series Arrives on May 4th Arriving on May 4th, here's a preview of Peacock & Pete Davidson's Davidson, Edie Falco & Joe Pesci-starring comedy series Bupkis.

Some big news today from Peacock regarding Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson's (The King of Staten Island) upcoming comedy series Bupkis, with the streamer confirming that the comedy series would debut all eight episodes on May 4th. Along with Davidson (who also writes & executive produces), the series stars Edie Falco (Nurse Jackie, The Sopranos) as Davidson's mom and Joe Pesci (Goodfellas, The Irishman) as Davidson's grandfather. In addition, Charlie Day (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, I Want You Back), Brad Garrett (Everybody Loves Raymond, Fargo), Simon Rex (Red Rocket, P Island), Ray Romano (Get Shorty, Made for Love), Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live), and Chase Sui Wonders (Bodies, Bodies, Bodies, City on Fire) are set to guest star. And now, you're getting a chance to see some of those familiar faces in the newest preview images released today.

The half-hour live-action comedy is a heightened, fictionalized version of Davidson's real life, combining grounded storytelling with absurd elements from the unfiltered and completely original worldview for which Davidson is well known (and done well with). The show is expected to reflect Davidson's real-life persona with some unapologetically R-rated storytelling. Now, here's a look at the newest preview images for the upcoming series:

"Pete Davidson is one of the most sought-after comedians today with his smart, one-of-a-kind humor and honest point of view," said Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television & Streaming, when news of the series order was first announced. "'Bupkis' will showcase Pete's funny, surprising and unfiltered brand of comedy audiences have come to love as we continue to bolster our Peacock comedy slate. We can't wait to dive in with Lorne Michaels, Broadway Video, and our partners at Universal Television." With Judah Miller serving as showrunner as well as writing & executive producing, Peacock's Bupkis also finds series star Davidson writing and executive producing. Jason Orley directs & co-executive produces, with Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer, Erin David, and writer Dave Sirus also executive producing. The half-hour, live-action comedy is produced by Broadway Video and stems from Universal Television (a division of Universal Studio Group).