Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: cape fear

Cape Fear Grabs Hold in June: Bardem, Adams & Wilson Series Previewed

Set to premiere on June 5th, Apple TV released an official teaser trailer for Javier Bardem, Amy Adams & Patrick Wilson-starring Cape Fear.

Article Summary Cape Fear limited series premieres June 5 on Apple TV, starring Javier Bardem, Amy Adams, and Patrick Wilson

Psychological horror reboot created by Nick Antosca, with Scorsese and Spielberg as executive producers

Inspired by the 1991 Cape Fear film, the series promises a dark, twisted thriller with a star-studded cast

Official teaser trailer released, revealing a suspense-filled story of vengeance and terror for the Bowden family

Last month, Apple TV rolled out what was then our best look yet at the streamer's upcoming new psychological horror thriller Cape Fear. The highly anticipated 10-episode limited series is set for a two-episode premiere on Friday, June 5th (with new episodes every Friday through July 31st). Created, showrun, and executive produced by Nick Antosca, with Academy Award winners Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg serving as executive producers, the series stars Academy Award winner Javier Bardem, Academy Award nominee Amy Adams, Golden Globe & Emmy nominee Patrick Wilson, CCH Pounder, Joe Anders, Lily Collias, Jamie Hector, Malia Pyles, and Anna Baryshnikov.

The upcoming streaming series is inspired by the 1991 remake directed by Scorsese and produced by Spielberg. A storm is coming for happily married attorneys Anna (Adams) and Tom Bowden (Wilson) when Max Cady (Bardem), the notorious killer they are responsible for putting behind bars, is let out of prison — and he wants vengeance. With that in mind, we have an official teaser trailer ready to offer you the best look to date, one that sets a perfectly dark, twisted tone.

Hailing from UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Amblin Television, Apple TV's Cape Fear is based on both the novel The Executioners, which inspired Gregory Peck's Universal Pictures feature in 1962 of the same name, as well as the acclaimed 1991 remake directed by Martin Scorsese. The series is executive-produced by Steven Spielberg, who produced the 1991 film, alongside Scorsese. Creator Nick Antosca showruns and produces alongside Alex Hedlund for Eat The Cat; and Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey produce alongside Spielberg for Amblin Television. Academy Award nominee Morten Tyldum will direct the pilot and serve as executive producer. The series is developed and produced through Antosca's overall deal at UCP, where he's been based since 2017.

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