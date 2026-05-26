Posted in: CORSAIR, Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: Memory, SHUGO DDR5

CORSAIR Unveils New SHUGO DDR5 Collectible Memory Series

CORSAIR has decided to make memory into a set of items to collect, as they unveiled the new SHUGO DDR5 Collectible Memory Series

Article Summary CORSAIR unveils the limited-edition SHUGO DDR5 series, turning high-performance memory into collectible PC art.

SHUGO DDR5 features artist-designed heat spreaders, UV printing, and RGB micro-drilling that blends light into the art.

CORSAIR builds SHUGO DDR5 with hand-selected DDR5 ICs, DHX cooling, and support for Intel and AMD platforms.

Available in 32GB 6000MT/s CL28 kits, CORSAIR SHUGO DDR5 also offers Light Enhancement Kit options for full-slot style.

CORSAIR decided to do something a little different with its latest collection of memory modules: a new collectible series called SHUGO DDR5. This is a limited-edition memory series created for those who treat their PC towers as more than just a machine, but a work of art on their desk. So they created these specially designed modules with unique artwork on them to not only stand out but be an item you'll want to keep long after it's outlived its prime usefulness. You can read mroe about them below as they're on sale now for $600 a pop.

CORSAIR Brings Are & Style To PC Components With The SHUGO DDR5

At the center of SHUGO DDR5 is a distinctive visual construction that elevates memory from a hidden component into a defining element of the build. Each module features premium aluminum heat spreaders, high-resolution UV printing, and precision pad printing to create a layered, collector-grade appearance. The launch designs, ONYX BLADE and SAKURA NOA, were developed in collaboration with community artists to bring originality, craftsmanship, and visual identity to premium DIY systems.

SHUGO DDR5 also introduces CORSAIR's patent-pending light-emitting micro-drilling technology, which allows RGB lighting to shine through the module's sides and become part of the artwork itself. Each SHUGO design incorporates its own micro-hole pattern, creating lighting effects that emerge from the art rather than sitting apart from it. The result is a memory series designed to look intentional from every angle inside a showcase PC.

The name SHUGO symbolizes strength, stability, and reliability, reflecting the role memory plays as the foundation of high-performance PCs. Built for gamers, overclockers, creators, and collectors, SHUGO DDR5 is engineered to deliver the speed and dependability expected from CORSAIR while giving builders a more expressive way to complete their systems. Each SHUGO DDR5 kit is built with hand-selected, highly binned DDR5 ICs and a custom high-performance PCB engineered for strong signal integrity and overclocking capability. SHUGO DDR5 is optimized for both Intel and AMD platforms and paired with CORSAIR's patented DHX cooling technology to help maintain stable operation under demanding gaming, content creation, and multitasking workloads.

SHUGO DDR5 modules include individually addressable RGB LEDs and are fully supported by CORSAIR iCUE software, giving builders deep lighting customization and system-wide synchronization. For builders seeking a fully populated and symmetrical memory layout, SHUGO DDR5 will also be available with the CORSAIR Light Enhancement Kit (LEK), which fills empty DDR5 slots with matching RGB modules. LEK modules contain no memory and are intended for aesthetic use only. CORSAIR SHUGO DDR5 will launch in 32GB (2x16GB) kits rated up to 6,000MT/s CL28 with 1.4V. SHUGO DDR5 will be produced in limited quantities and made available through a controlled launch model designed to preserve its collector-grade positioning.

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