Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: EA Sports, F1, F1 25, Formula 1

F1 25 Releases New 2026 Season Pack Deep Dive Video

EA Sports shows off more of what to expect from the new 2026 Season Pack coming out next month in a fresh Deep Dive video for F1 25

Article Summary EA Sports drops a new F1 25 Deep Dive video previewing the 2026 Season Pack ahead of its June 3, 2026 release.

F1 25’s 2026 Season Pack adds lighter cars, active aerodynamics, and Overtake Mode for sharper, tactical racing.

The new MADRING circuit in Madrid joins F1 25 as the Spanish Grand Prix arrives in the 2026 Season Pack.

Audi and Cadillac debut in F1 25, with updated driver rosters and My Team returning as the 12th team option.

EA Sports released a new video for F1 25, as they are preparing you for the new content to come in the 2026 Season Pack. As we previously discussed, the team has decided to expand the current game instead of making a new one for 2026, as they have generated a new pack of additions to the title that are in conjunction with the 2026 racing season. This video shows off more of that content in practicality instead of just a list of items, giving you a better idea of what to expect when the pack is released on June 3, 2026.

F1 25 Takes On The Current Circuit With The 2026 Season Pack

The F1 25: 2026 Season Pack continues to innovate the iconic racing experience. Implementing real-world regulation changes, the 2026 Season Pack showcases lighter, smaller cars with active aerodynamics that are more responsive, whether you're using a gamepad or a wheel. Additionally, the all-new Overtake Mode creates extra strategic options for drivers of all abilities, with new assist options available to players for closer racing and a tactical, action-packed experience.

Adding to the excitement, the Spanish Grand Prix debuts with the all-new MADRING circuit, the first new F1 circuit since 2023, available only in the F1 25: 2026 Season Pack. Set against the backdrop of Madrid, the hybrid street and purpose-built track gives players a taste of adrenaline-filled, high-speed action and the opportunity to race on the track before the September 2026 Grand Prix.

The F1 grid expands to eleven teams in 2026, with My Team returning for players to take control and become the 12th team on the grid with their custom squad. Audi and Cadillac make their debut in the F1 25: 2026 Season Pack lineup, bringing the all-American thrills of Cadillac and introducing Audi's iconic brand and motorsport heritage. New drivers, adjusted rosters, and returning icons additionally hit the track, with fan favorites Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez headlining the all-new Cadillac team and standout Gabriel Bortoleto and Nico Hülkenberg joining the lineup for Audi.

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