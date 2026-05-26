Posted in: Disney, Movies, Pixar | Tagged: toy story 5

Toy Story 5: Tickets Go On Sale, Final Trailer, And 7 New Posters

Tickets for Toy Story 5 have officially gone on sale. Disney and Pixar have released the final trailer and seven new posters that are all right looking.

Article Summary Toy Story 5 tickets are officially on sale now, with Disney and Pixar launching the final trailer ahead of release.

The new Toy Story 5 trailer leans into the clash between classic toys and modern tech as playtime faces a fresh threat.

Seven new Toy Story 5 posters arrived alongside the ticket launch, offering a final wave of marketing for Pixar's sequel.

Toy Story 5 opens exclusively in theaters on June 19, 2026, as Pixar looks to build on a strong 2026 box office run.

Pixar is coming for its second hit of 2026, something that the studio desperately needed. If there was anyone who got the short end of the pandemic stick, it was Pixar, and the studio appeared to have a hard time recovering as well. There was also the mixed messaging coming from box-office numbers and what studio heads thought people wanted. They claimed IP-focused films were the way to go, but Lightyear bombed, while Elemental had a decent slow burn at the worldwide box office that didn't burn bright enough to say that people wanted original movies again. Elio falling flat on its face didn't help, though Disney's lack of marketing is largely to blame for that one, but Hoppers coming in and doing very well earlier this year is the win we all desperately wanted this studio to have. Now, with Toy Story 5 right around the corner, it's time for the IP-focused homerun, now that the weird-as-hell experimental original film managed to connect with audiences.

Toy Story 5 largely exists because Toy Story 4 was a billion-dollar box-office hit, but it does look like they are approaching this in an interesting way. The impact of technology on playtime and small children is a massive thing, and Pixar choosing to explore that is very on brand for them. Tickets are officially on sale today, and with that, we got the final trailer and a whole pile of posters, seven total. And they are all decently made, we love to see it, maybe there is hope for posters in the future. None of them is great, but none is offensively bad either; the standout is either the ScreenX poster or the art poster from Fandango.

Toy Story 5: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

It's Toy meets Tech in Toy Story 5 as fans are introduced to the new character Lilypad, a high-tech, frog-shaped smart tablet voiced by Greta Lee (Past Lives, The Morning Show, TRON: Ares) that makes Buzz, Woody, Jessie and the rest of the gang's jobs exponentially harder when they go head to head with the all-new threat to playtime.

Tom Hanks returns as the ever-loyal cowboy Woody, Tim Allen reports for duty as Buzz Lightyear, Joan Cusack saddles up again as the rootin'-tootin' cowgirl Jessie, and Tony Hale is back as the voice of the handcrafted toy Forky. It was recently announced that Conan O'Brien will also join the voice cast as the toilet training tech toy Smarty Pants.

Toy Story 5 is directed by Academy Award® winner Andrew Stanton (WALL•E, Finding Nemo, Finding Dory), co-directed by Kenna Harris (Ciao Alberto), and produced by Lindsey Collins (Turning Red, WALL•E, Finding Dory). The animated adventure releases in theaters nationwide on June 19, 2026.

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