Posted in: Music, Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: bts, Mondelez International, Oreo

BTS and Oreo Come Together For An Epic Global Collaboration

BTS has taken over Oreo cookies for an epic collaboration, featuring a purple-colored cookie and a hotteok-inspired brown sugar pancake flavor

Article Summary BTS and Oreo launch a global limited-edition cookie on June 1, featuring the brand’s first purple Oreo design.

The new BTS Oreo flavor is inspired by hotteok, blending sweet brown sugar pancake notes with a nostalgic twist.

Limited-edition BTS Oreo cookies include 13 fan-focused embossments, from member names to symbols tied to BTS Army.

Fans can join Oreo’s BTS love letter campaign starting June 8 for a chance to win exclusive BTS and Oreo prizes.

BTS is continuing to take over the world one item at a time, as they have teamed with Mondelēz International to make a new Oreo collaboration that will conquer your stomach. It's a couple of firsts for the company: their first purple-colored cookie, available in 12 designs specific to the band and its fans, and the hotteok-inspired brown sugar pancake flavor, a combination we're sure they never thought they'd be making. The cookies hit the market on June 1 on a global scale. We have more details about the making of the cookie, the partnership, and even a contest being held with these cookies from the company below.

The BTS Army Now Has a New Snack With The Latest Oreo Flavor

This partnership is the latest expression of the Oreo brand's strategy to disrupt the competitive snack market by curating collaborations that only the Oreo brand can deliver on. Together with pop royalty BTS, we're turning our iconic cookie and delicious flavor into a global conversation that brings our playfulness to life, sparks fan excitement, and ultimately leads culture.

The result is a deeply personal flavor creation brought to a global audience: the Limited Edition Oreo & BTS Cookies are filled with a sweet creme that remixes the flavors of hotteok, a warm, brown sugar–stuffed pancake popular in Korean street food markets. BTS has fond childhood memories of eating not just hotteok but also Oreo cookies, making this a deeply meaningful collaboration that places a piece of their Korean heritage inside an iconic cookie they've always loved.

The Design & The Flavor

BTS poured their love for BTS fans into the outside of their Oreo cookies, too. As the band celebrates its 13th anniversary, the Limited Edition Oreo & BTS Cookies feature 13 unique embossments BTS designed for their fans, including the band member names, a BTS light stick, and three Oreo cookies that form a special message to BTS fans. Collect the Limited Edition Oreo & BTS Cookies to unveil the message! The unique embossments included within each pack will vary.

While the unique Oreo cookie embossments celebrate the BTS fandom, the design on the Limited Edition Oreo & BTS Cookie Packs is a vibrant homage to South Korea's iconic street market culture—a bustling tapestry of sights, sounds, and delicious food like hotteok. From the moment fans hold the pack, the Oreo brand is inviting them to get a taste of the energy and excitement that is such a key part of the South Korean experience.

Win a Little Extra Something

This special message is the start of a global movement that the Oreo brand created for fans. Inspired by the fandom's letter-writing tradition, we're rallying Oreo and BTS fans to help create the world's largest love letter to BTS. Starting on June 8, 2026, join the movement by scanning the QR code on the Limited Edition Oreo & BTS Cookie Pack or visit us.OreoBTS.com to write a playful digital letter to BTS. As letters pour in from around the globe, fans can read each other's words to BTS as the largest love letter prepares to come to life in the real world. Keep submitting your letters for a chance to win exclusive Oreo brand & BTS prizes.

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