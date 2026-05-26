Posted in: Bethesda Softworks, Fallout, Fallout 76, Fashion, Pop Culture | Tagged: Bethesda Softworks, Marshal Mallow

Bethesda Launches Fallout Marshal Mallow Collection

Fallout has a new small collection of items up for sale as Bethesda Softworks unveiled the new Marshal Mallow lineup in the shop

Article Summary Bethesda has launched a new Fallout Marshal Mallow collection, bringing fresh Pioneer Scouts merch to the official shop.

Marshal Mallow, the Fallout 76 Pioneer Scouts mascot, now headlines a small merch test aimed at growing fan demand.

The Fallout lineup includes a keychain, enamel mug, camper shorts, and a 14-inch Marshal Mallow plush.

Fans can gear up with Fallout-themed apparel and collectibles inspired by the wasteland’s cheerful wilderness explorer.

Bethesda Softworks decided to put out a new line of items from the Fallout universe, as players can get their hands on some new Marshal Mallow merch. If you're not familiar with the character, he is the mascot of the Pioneer Scouts, which were introduced in Season 17 of Fallout 76. Since his introduction, he has gained a fanbase of his own to the point where the company is testing the waters with some new merch. We have more details below as they are now in the shop.

Be a Good Pioneer Scout In The World of Fallout With The Marshal Mallow Collection

Explore the wilderness in style with apparel and collectibles perfect for every expeditioner. Fuel up with the Pioneer Scouts Camper Enamel Mug, traverse rocky mountains in the Pioneer Scouts Camper Shorts, clip the 4" Keychain Companion to your gear, and trek through the apocalypse with the huggable and poseable 14" Marshal Mallow Plush. Join the Pioneer Scouts alongside Marshal Mallow, a wilderness explorer first seen in 2018's Fallout 76. The collection features apparel and keepsakes spotlighting the wasteland's favorite adventurer, which includes the following items:

The 4" Marshal Mallow Keychain Companion brings the in-game backpack flair item to life! Display the Pioneer Scouts' mascot without worrying about getting mauled by Ghouls and Scorchbeasts.

Fuel up for another day of exploring, thanks to the Pioneer Scouts Camper Enamel Mug, perfect for hot and cold drinks. Is it appropriate to put marshmallows in hot cocoa in a Marshal Mallow mug? You decide.

March through rugged terrain in style with the Pioneer Scouts Camper Shorts, featuring UPF50+ protection, made of breathable and fast-drying four-way stretch moisture-wicking microfiber fabric. Pair it with the Marshal Mallow Camper Tee!

Is the stress of surviving in the wastelands of post-nuclear America proving to be too much? The 14" Marshal Mallow Plush is squishable, huggable, and great for display with poseable legs and arms!

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