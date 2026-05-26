Posted in: Dungeons & Dragons, Games, Resolution Games, Video Games, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: Acquisitions Inc., d&d, Demeo, penny arcade

Demeo x D&D: Battlemarked Launches Acquisitions Inc. Crossover

Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked has launched an epic crossover as the characters and settings from Acquisitions Inc. have been added

Article Summary Demeo x D&D: Battlemarked adds an Acquisitions Inc. crossover, bringing Penny Arcade’s chaotic fantasy comedy into play.

Omin Dran joins Campaign 1 in the Emerald Tavern, recruiting players into risky jobs packed with humor and shady business.

The update includes five side quests, offering 2–4 hours of new Demeo x D&D gameplay woven into Campaign 1’s story.

Resolution Games, Wizards of the Coast, and Penny Arcade team up to expand Battlemarked with laughs, tactics, and replay value.

Resolution Games and Wizards of the Coast have announced a new partnership with Penny Arcade, as a new Acquisitions Inc. crossover has been added to Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked. The team has taken all of the hallmarks of the beloved D&D actual play show from PAX events and the Penny Arcade Twitch channel and turned it into an expansion that is both challenging and hilarious. Filled with references to the various characters and shows, as well as lots of paperwork, just as Omin Dran likes it. We have all the details and a few quotes from both parties below, along with a trailer showing it off, as the content is currently live.

Axcquisitions Inc. Arrives With All Kinds of Paperwork to Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked

At the center of it all is Omin Dran, CEO of the famed and fictitious adventuring company Acquisitions Incorporated and voiced by Jerry Holkins himself as he does in the famous Acquisitions Incorporated podcast and stage show. Omin can be found in the Emerald Tavern in Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked in Campaign 1 and is out to recruit brave (or gullible) adventurers into a series of increasingly questionable business ventures. What begins as a simple job quickly spirals into a full-fledged operation involving infiltration, arcane experimentation, and a business model that absolutely will not be explained in detail.

Five Quests, One Questionable Plan

Woven into the events of Campaign 1 as a sort of "B Plot", this new storyline features five side quests that can be tackled alongside the main adventure or played as a continuous arc for those who have already proven themselves capable of defeating Campaign 1's final boss. Across 2–4 hours of new gameplay (depending on skill level), players will revisit familiar locations, face off against multiple factions, and discover that when Acquisitions Incorporated is involved, success is… relative. If everything goes according to plan, you'll be filthy rich. And it will, that's a Dran guarantee!

Expanding The Battlemarked Experience

This update continues Resolution Games' commitment to deliver ongoing content for the award-winning digital tabletop experience that brings players into the world of Dungeons & Dragons like never before. Built on the Demeo Action Roleplaying System, Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked brings friends together for fast-paced, turn-based tactical adventures in the D&D universe where no dungeon master is required, but plenty of table talk is encouraged.

"Acquisitions Incorporated brings a completely different energy to Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked," said Tommy Palm, CEO of Resolution Games. "Where our core campaign leans toward the more heroic and grounded, this update fully embraces chaos, comedy, and the kind of plans that sound brilliant right up until everything goes horribly wrong in true Acquisitions Incorporated fashion."

"We have been big fans of the Demeo franchise since the original launched in 2021," said Jerry Holkins, co-creator and writer of the famed webcomic, Penny Arcade. "Seeing our pretend franchise grow into a real partnership with Dungeons & Dragons and being able to work with the Resolution Games team toward the launch of 'The Acquisitions Incorporated Update' has been such a blast and really something that fans from every plane of existence will love."

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