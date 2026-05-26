Posted in: TV, WWE | Tagged: NXT, wrestling

WWE NXT Preview: Izzi Dame Gets Her Shot at Lola Vice's Title TONIGHT!

NXT Women's Champion Lola Vice has her hands full with a very hungry and vicious Izzi Dame during tonight's edition of CW's WWE NXT.

Article Summary WWE NXT centers on Lola Vice vs. Izzi Dame, with the NXT Women’s Championship on the line in tonight’s main event.

Kelani Jordan faces Wren Sinclair, who is pushing to get cleared and halt Jordan’s momentum on a stacked WWE NXT card.

Jaida Parker looks to rebound against debuting Layla Diggs, while OTM battles The Culling in a key WWE NXT tag clash.

Charlie Dempsey meets Shiloh Hill, and Sean Legacy faces Dorian Van Dux in a WWE NXT Speed Tournament Match.

The NXT Women's Championship takes center stage tonight as Lola Vice defends her title against Izzi Dame in what should be one hell of a main event for NXT. Lola left Izzi lying earlier this month, and now, after staking her claim, she's title-bound tonight as part of the show's main event. The night will also see five other matches in what feels like a pretty decent card for a Tuesday night. But if last week was any indication, that match may not be without outside issues. We have the full rundown from WWE about tonight's episode, airing on The CW starting at 8 pm ET.

Lola Vice Puts The Belt On The Line Against Izzi Dame Tonight on NXT

The NXT Women's Championship is on the line as Lola Vice defends the gold against Izzi Dame. Izzi Dame and Nikko Vance, claiming a victory over Vice and Mr. Iguana in a Mixed Tag Team Match, secured Dame a title opportunity, but Vice is determined to do whatever it takes to remain champion. Can Dame unseat Vice and become NXT Women's Champion? Women's Speed Champion Wren Sinclair is determined to get cleared in order to compete against Kelani Jordan. Can Sinclair silence the red-hot Jordan, or will the former NXT Women's North American Champion continue her winning streak?

Jaida Parker is looking to get back into the win column when she takes on a debuting Layla Diggs. A frustrated Parker confronted several Superstars in the locker room, but it was Diggs who didn't back down and threw out the challenge. Major tag team action pits OTM and The Culling against each other. Shawn Spears and Niko Vance believe Bronco Nima and Lucien Price are vulnerable, but OTM are out to prove that they are still the most dangerous duo in NXT. Which tag team will make a big statement with a win?

The eccentric Shiloh Hill will be in action when he takes on Charlie Dempsey. Hill considers himself to be "Mr. NXT," and that distinction frustrated not only Tristan Angels but also BirthRight, causing Dempsey to step up to him. Can Hill back up his claim as Mr. NXT, or will the technical expert of BirthRight pick up the victory? Finally, Sean Legacy and Dorian Van Dux will battle in a Speed Tournament Match.

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