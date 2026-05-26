Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Nine Dots Studio, Outward 2

Outward 2 Arrives in Early Access For Steam on July 7

Outward 2 has been given an official Early Access release date, as we'll see the adventure RPG arrives on Steam on July 7

Article Summary Outward 2 launches in Steam Early Access on July 7, 2026, with a new trailer confirming the date and current build plans.

The adventure RPG returns to Aurai with meaningful choices, harsh survival systems, and consequences that persist.

Outward 2 adds seasonal world changes, distinct regions, new backgrounds, and progression shaped by how you play.

Tactical combat, ritual magic, strict inventory management, and two-player co-op deepen the Outward 2 experience.

Indie game developer and publisher Nine Dots Studio has confirmed the Early Access launch date for Outward 2 with an all-new trailer. In a spot hosted by Mr. Potato, the company's self-appointed performance expert, the team revealed the game will arrive on July 7, 2026. You'll be getting an early build of the title with a ton of stuff already playable, but some of it is still in the works as they continue to develop it. Enjoy the trailer as we now wait out the next six weeks to try it.

The Journey Continues As Outward 2 Comes To Early Access

Building on what made Outward a beloved RPG, Outward 2 doubles down on foundational elements that set it apart as the definitive adventure simulator: a world that doesn't revolve around you, consequences that matter, and the satisfaction of overcoming challenges through careful planning and adaptability. Players will once again step into the role of an ordinary adventurer, exploring both familiar and new locations in the unforgiving lands of Aurai. Every decision, down to what you pack—or even how quickly you can drop your backpack so you can move quickly in combat—can mean the difference between victory or finding yourself on the sharp end of a spike.

An Average Joe On A Remarkable Journey: You're not a hero of legend. Shape your modest and meager beginnings through three distinct starting scenarios and eleven backgrounds, which will determine where to start in this brutal world. If you're knocked out, your journey continues, and you must live with the consequences.

You're not a hero of legend. Shape your modest and meager beginnings through three distinct starting scenarios and eleven backgrounds, which will determine where to start in this brutal world. If you're knocked out, your journey continues, and you must live with the consequences. A Living, Evolving World: A full-year seasonal cycle transforms the world of Aurai and its four distinct areas. Regions will feature their own biomes, seasons, and specific gameplay.

A full-year seasonal cycle transforms the world of Aurai and its four distinct areas. Regions will feature their own biomes, seasons, and specific gameplay. Growth Through Mastery: Every factor in Outward 2 molds your playstyle. Your tactical choices as a player, from the weight and material of your armor to particular weapons you use, are reinforced by the new Exercise system, where passive skills will spark and grow based on how you play. Seek out special trainers scattered around Aurai, who will teach you how to survive the most brutal encounters for a fee.

Every factor in molds your playstyle. Your tactical choices as a player, from the weight and material of your armor to particular weapons you use, are reinforced by the new Exercise system, where passive skills will spark and grow based on how you play. Seek out special trainers scattered around Aurai, who will teach you how to survive the most brutal encounters for a fee. Ritual Spellcasting & Tactical Combat: Cast spells through rituals, like sending a fire stone into the air to create a ring around you that allows you to empower your skills with deadly flames. Challenging combat, where every weapon has its own distinct moveset, is further enhanced in the sequel with a larger variety of tools and weapon combinations, along with animations that bring more fluidity and control to players. Major combat improvements were cultivated based on extensive player feedback from the original.

Cast spells through rituals, like sending a fire stone into the air to create a ring around you that allows you to empower your skills with deadly flames. Challenging combat, where every weapon has its own distinct moveset, is further enhanced in the sequel with a larger variety of tools and weapon combinations, along with animations that bring more fluidity and control to players. Major combat improvements were cultivated based on extensive player feedback from the original. Intentional Inventory Management: Your backpack is your lifeline, and every space within is worth its weight in gold. Pack provisions, potions, weapons, and camping gear for an expedition, but manage it carefully as you gather more along the way, though not all will be worth taking up space. In a fight, you may want to drop your backpack to attack and evade more deftly. The sequel adds a mule you may earn to carry your wares throughout your journey, but its vulnerability may influence your path as well. Weigh each decision carefully.

Your backpack is your lifeline, and every space within is worth its weight in gold. Pack provisions, potions, weapons, and camping gear for an expedition, but manage it carefully as you gather more along the way, though not all will be worth taking up space. In a fight, you may want to drop your backpack to attack and evade more deftly. The sequel adds a mule you may earn to carry your wares throughout your journey, but its vulnerability may influence your path as well. Weigh each decision carefully. Two -Player Split Screen & Online Co-Op: Aurai is a grueling place, but you mustn't go alone. Plan and prepare alongside a friend, covering each other's weaknesses and marrying your strengths. Teamwork expands the opportunities and options for tackling the many challenges you will face in Outward 2 .

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