Cape Fear: Spielberg, Scorsese, Nick Antosca Teaming for Series

EPs Steven Spielberg & Martin Scorsese and series creator, showrunner & EP Nick Antosca are teaming up for a Cape Fear series.

With the WGA & SAG-AFTRA strikes now over, folks have been wondering what the television/streaming landscape was going to end up looking like – from both a returning & new series standpoints. Well, based on what Deadline Hollywood is reporting, executive producers Steven Spielberg & Martin Scorsese and series creator, executive producer & showrunner Nick Antosca (The Act) might just be the focus of the first major post-strike series bidding war. The trio is teaming up with Amblin Television and UCP (a division of Universal Studio Group) for a reimagined take on Cape Fear, first reported exclusively by Deadline Hollywood.

In what's being described as "an unconventional take" on John D. MacDonald's novel and subsequent feature film adaptations, the series is a tense, contemporary thriller examining America's obsession with true crime in the 21st century. In this take on the tale, a storm is coming for a pair of married attorneys when an infamous killer from their past gets released after years in prison.

Scorsese and Spielberg executive produce the series alongside Antosca and Alex Hedlund via Eat The Cat (the company launched by Antosca four years ago) and Darryl Frank & Justin Falvey via Amblin Television. Based on MacDonald's The Executioners, the 1957 novel would go on to inspire two big-screen adaptations. In 1962, director J. Lee Thompson's film version debuted – starring Gregory Peck, Robert Mitchum, and Polly Bergen. Nearly thirty years later – in 1991 – Scorsese would direct a film take starring Robert De Niro, Nick Nolte, and Jessica Lange. Originally published by Simon & Schuster in 1957, here's a look at an official overview of the original novel: "For fourteen years, convicted rapist Max Cady nursed his hatred for Sam Bowden into an insane passion for revenge. He lived only for the day he would be free—free to track down and destroy the man who had put him behind bars.

