Celebrate the 90th Anniversary of Disney's Donald Duck with RSVLTS

Get ready to add some quack to your wardrobe as RSVLTS has unveiled their new Donald Duck 90th Anniversary Collection

Article Summary RSVLTS launches the Donald Duck 90th Anniversary Collection with a range of apparel.

Exclusive items include button-downs, Hybrid shorts, a dad hat, hoodie, and tees.

Highlights Donald Duck's rich history through vintage art and sketches on clothing.

Shop the entire collection from XS to 4XL for all ages now at RSVLTS.com.

RSVLTS is back with their latest apparel collection as they celebrate the 90th anniversary of Disney's iconic Donald Duck! That is right, the infamous duck sailor is hitting 90 years old, and this exclusive collection pays homage to the beloved character from over the years. Donald Duck fans will be able to don button-down shirts, matching Hybrid shorts, a dad hat, a Performance Hoodie, and vintage-style crewneck tees, all of which capture a piece of his history. Donald is ready to enjoy the summer with four new Kunuflex button-down sets that will all feature companion Hybrid Shorts. This consists of Birds of a Feather, Designing Donald, Quacking Us Up, and Big Screen Billing.

From sketches and vintage art to his hit Disney mini cartoons, RSVLTS was sure that each outfit was sure to capture the essence of Donald Duck. The fun does not end there as this duck is ready to hit the green with two slick All-Day Polos with Designing Donald and Duffin Donald. Be sure to finding off you quacking outfit with the Donald Duck Hook dad hat, to really put you in the swing mood, just watch the temper. Lastly, RSVLTS was sure to really explore the 90th anniversary of Donald Duck with three vintage Crewneck Tees (Since 1943, An American Classic, and Don't Mess with Donald).

Of course, there is also a Quackin' Around Performance Hoodie that will take you right back to the Walt Disney Production studios. RSVLTS has outdone itself with this collection, and it is fantastic to see such a wide variety of options now. Each of these items will perfectly complement each other and will easily make any fan a quackin' superstar throughout the summer. The button-downs will be offered in classic, women, youth & preschooler styles, with XS to 4XL sizes being offered for everything. The entire Donald Duck 90th Anniversary Collection is already live right on RSVLTS.com!

