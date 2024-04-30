Posted in: Games, Video Games, Wargaming, World of Tanks | Tagged: teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Joins World Of Tanks Blitz

The heroes in a half shell join yet another game in a crossover as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have joined World Of Tanks Blitz.

Article Summary TMNT has invaded World Of Tanks Blitz in a thrilling crossover event.

Unlock TMNT-themed rewards by winning in a 7-day "Into the Sewers!" challenge.

Fight Shredder in "Operation Cowabunga", a 60-stage event starting May 1st.

Earn exclusive camos and avatars, including a legendary Shredder-inspired camo.

Wargaming has launched an all-new crossover event in World Of Tanks Blitz, as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have arrived in the game. Running until May 24, players have a chance to participate in the event in which you'll need to be active in the game for seven days. During that time, you'll have access to the special TMNT Party Wagon tank as you play through 60 Tiers of the new Operation: Cowabunga. We have more details on the event for you below, along with a pair of trailers showing off the content, as we wish you luck on this radical mission.

World Of Tanks Blitz x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

World of Tanks Blitz players will engage in a seven-day "Into the Sewers!" event. To unlock exclusive TMNT-inspired rewards, tankers should achieve five victories per day. The rewards include two exclusive camos, a master Splinter animated avatar, a turtle-rific profile background, and a special Garage Gear decorated with classic elements from the TMNT secret sewer hideout. Even more awesome, three radical bundles will be available, featuring the mega-cool Mutant tank equipped with a Turtle blaster gun and inspired by the TMNT Party Wagon.

Once they are warmed up, players will be ready to face off against the wicked Shredder in an epic showdown starting May 1st with the launch of the "Operation Cowabunga". This 60-stage event is packed with mucho mondo rewards, including exclusive Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles avatars of the fearless leader Leonardo, rough and ready Raphael, the brainiac Donatello, and party dude Michelangelo. Players will show off their Turtle power on the battlefield, competing for four distinctive camos decked out in the trademark colors of the Turtles' ninja gear. Tankers should keep eyes peeled for the ultimate prize – a legendary camo for the P.44 Pantera, inspired by the seriously sinister Shredder.

