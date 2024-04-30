Posted in: Games, Halo Infinite, Microsoft, Video Games | Tagged: halo, Operation: Banished Honor

Halo Infinite's Operation: Banished Honor Launches Today

Halo Infinite has a new update out this week as the new Operation: Banished Honor event is now live with a ton of new content.

Article Summary Halo Infinite's Operation: Banished Honor event runs from April 30 to June 4.

A free 20-tier Operation Pass with new rewards and Spartan Points is available.

Spartan Points can be earned through Daily Challenges and weekly Ultimate Reward.

The Exchange offers past event items for purchase with Spartan Points.

343 Industries has released a new update for Halo Infinite, as their new Operation: Banished Honor event is underway right now. Running all the way until June 4, this is a free 20-tier Operation Pass filled with rewards and Spartan Points, which is a new free currency introduced into the game that is earned through Daily Challenges and the weekly Ultimate Reward. If you wish to go the Premium Pass route, you can, which will allow you to snag the Fuego Flame armor coating. We have snippets from the latest blog below.

Halo Infinite – Operation: Banished Honor

Join the Banished. In Operation: Banished Honor, liberate yourself through the teachings of Atriox and claim your spoils. Operation: Banished Honor runs from April 30 to June 4 and features a free Operation Pass containing 20 tiers of customization rewards and Spartan Points. Progress your Operation Pass with Match XP and Challenge completions, and unlock new armor, a new visor and emblem, and Spartan Points to spend in the Exchange. The Exchange Missed out on previous customization rewards? Enter The Exchange. The Exchange is a brand-new shop rotating each Operation which contains free content from the past that players may have originally missed out on (along with some new items as well). This includes rewards that were originally tied to Halo Infinite's free Event tracks, special limited-time login bonuses, past Twitch drops, and partner promotional items. Items are purchased with Spartan Points—a free currency that is earned through three primary ways: Completing your first Daily Challenge will award 250 SP (rather than XP).

Completing the weekly Ultimate Reward will award 1,000 SP (instead of a misc. customization item).

Operations Reward tracks will offer up to 15,000 SP (replacing misc. other rewards). When The Exchange refreshes, items will not be "going away," removing the chance to get them—they will still be available to purchase with Spartan Points through the customization menus (much like bundles once they have rotated out of the Shop). We'll be keeping a close eye on community feedback and in-game metrics, so please share your thoughts once you have a chance to try out the Exchange!

