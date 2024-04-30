Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes: Final Trailer And Images Released

20th Century has released the final trailer and some more images for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. It will be released on May 10th.

Article Summary Final trailer reveals key plot points for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.

Caution advised for spoiler-sensitive fans eager for the May 2024 release.

Director Wes Ball spearheads this new chapter post-Caesar's reign.

Star-studded cast includes Owen Teague and Freya Allan among others.

The marketing blitz for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes continues, and now we have a final trailer that gives away a lot of information. As always, we like to remind people that these final trailers and TV spots are when studios tend to give away many story points, and if you don't want to be spoiled, you probably shouldn't watch. In this case, this final trailer is perhaps something that you want to avoid. A plot point revealed here will likely be treated as a mystery for most of the film, and the trailer lets us all know what it is. That being said, this movie continues to look promising, and we'll see how it compares to the previous trilogy. Those are some big shoes to fill, but that seems to be a theme for Disney this summer.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes: Release Date, Summary, Cast List

A new entry in the studio's global epic franchise, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, will open exclusively in theaters nationwide on May 10, 2024.

Director Wes Ball breathes new life into the global epic franchise set several generations in the future following Caesar's reign, in which apes are the dominant species living harmoniously, and humans have been reduced to living in the shadows. As a new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is directed by Wes Ball (the Maze Runner trilogy) and stars Owen Teague (IT), Freya Allan (The Witcher), Kevin Durand (Locke & Key), Peter Macon (Shameless), and William H. Macy (Fargo). The screenplay is by Josh Friedman (War of the Worlds) and Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver (Avatar: The Way of Water) and Patrick Aison (Prey), based on characters created by Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver, and the producers are Wes Ball, Joe Hartwick, Jr. (The Maze Runner), Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, Jason Reed (Mulan), with Peter Chernin (the Planet of the Apes trilogy) and Jenno Topping (Ford v. Ferrari) serving as executive producers.

