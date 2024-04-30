Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: disney plus, Marvel Studios, preview, x-men, X-Men '97

X-Men '97: Summers Family Goes "Bond Movie" in Beau DeMayo-Shared Clip

The Summers are a family not to be messed with in this clip from X-Men '97 that series creator/writer Beau DeMayo posted earlier today.

What's that, you said? You wished you had a preview clip from Marvel Studios' X-Men '97 three-episode season finale, "Tolerance Is Extinction"? Well, series creator & writer Beau DeMayo has you covered. In the scene that DeMayo describes as "what would happen if a Bond movie had a baby with an X-Men cartoon," we see what appears to be a continuation of the end credits scene from the final trailer that was released on Monday. It's a Summers Family Reunion, as Cyclops, Jean, and Cable show just how dangerous of a fighting force they can be…

Here's a look at the clip that DeMayo posted on Instagram earlier today – followed by some previously released intel about the finale that fans will definitely want to check out:

Shortly after the seventh episode of Marvel Studios' X-Men '97, DeMayo checked in on Twitter/X to assign some "homework" ahead of this week's start of the three-episode season finale, "Tolerance Is Extinction." DeMayo suggested that fans might want to rewatch Season 4, Episodes 9 & 10 of the original animated series – "One Man's Worth Parts 11 & 2" (directed by Larry Houston, with Part 1 written by Richard Mueller and Part 2 written by Gary Greenfield). Without giving too much away, let's just say that there's a lot of timey-wimey stuff in play that resulted from a time-travel assassination of Xavier back in 1959. Earlier today, DeMayo updated his "assignment list" with Season 4 Episodes 3 & 4: "Sanctuary, Pt 1 and 2" (directed by Houston, with Part 1 written by Steven Melching & David McDermott and Part 2 written by Jeff Saylor), Season 5 Episode 4: "Descent" (directed by Houston and written by Melching & McDermott), and Season 1 Episode 13: "The Final Decision" (directed by Houston and written by Mark Edward Edens). Without spoilers, let's just say that they involve a whole lot more Magneto goodness for viewers – and more.

Here's a look at DeMayo's update – followed by his reason for not including comic book issues on the list:

Finale prep recommended episodes: – One Man's Worth, Pt 1 and 2

– Sanctuary, Pt 1 and 2

– Descent

– The Final Decision #xmen #xmen97 — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) April 28, 2024 Show Full Tweet

I would give you the comic issues to read — including my all-time favorite single issue of any #xmen comic ever — but that would spoil several surprises. Can't wait to discuss afterward tho! #xmen97 — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) April 28, 2024 Show Full Tweet

