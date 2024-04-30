Posted in: A24, Movies | Tagged: a24, Bring Her Back, Danny & Michael Philippou, Talk To Me

A24 Plans New Horror Film With Talk To Me's Danny & Michael Philippou

A24 is teaming back up with Danny & Michael Philippou of Talk To Me fame for their next film Bring Her Back with Sally Hawkins.

Article Summary A24 reunites with Danny & Michael Philippou for a new horror, Bring Her Back.

The project stars acclaimed actress Sally Hawkins and begins filming this summer.

Philippou brothers are also expanding Talk To Me's universe and exploring deathmatch wrestling.

Bring Her Back is produced by Causeway Films' Samantha Jennings and Kristina Ceyton.

A24 has announced the next film horror project from Danny & Michael Philippou, the creative force behind 2023's Talk To Me. Titled Bring Her Back, it will star Sally Hawkins and will be filmed this summer. That is all they are saying about it, but the studio is super smart, locking them up. They are also developing a Talk To Me sequel and a documentary about underground international deathmatch wrestling. Bring Her Back will be produced by Causeway Films' Samantha Jennings and Kristina Ceyton.

A24 Continues To Lead The Way In Horror

If you haven't seen Talk To Me, what is wrong with you? "When a group of friends discover how to conjure spirits using an embalmed hand, they become hooked on the new thrill until one of them goes too far and unleashes terrifying supernatural forces. A24 is the global entertainment company behind the Emmy-winning series Euphoria starring Zendaya, Golden Globe-winning series Ramy, and such award-winning films as Minari, Moonlight, Lady Bird, Midsommar, Amy, Uncut Gems, The Tragedy of Macbeth, and Everything Everywhere All At Once. Upcoming television projects include The Sympathizer, a limited series from Park Chan-Wook starring Robert Downey Jr., Underrated, a doc series with Steph Curry, and Beef starring Academy-Award nominee Steven Yeun and Ali Wong."

A24 feels like the perfect home for the Philippou's as they navigate the early parts of their Hollywood journey. They are a fearless studio that lets creatives go and gets out of their way, and for a young voice like theirs, that is exactly what they need. Nabbing the ultra-talented Sally Hawkins shows how respected they are after only one film, and I am willing to bet that the cast for Bring Her Back is going to be an epic one as we get more announcements before production begins this summer.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!