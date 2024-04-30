Posted in: Daedalic Entertainment, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Into the Emberlands, Tiny Roar

Into the Emberlands Announced For Early Access This Summer

Into the Emberlands will arrive in Early Access this Summer, as you're getting a cozy exploration game where finding objects is key.

Developer Tiny Roar partners with Daedalic Entertainment for this rogue-lite adventure.

Players will rescue Knacks, gather resources, and expand their village in Emberlands.

Encounter unique creatures and biomes as you unlock the mysteries of the Miasma.

Developer Tiny Roar and publisher Daedalic Entertainment revealed their latest game, Into the Emberlands, will arrive in Early Access this Summer. This is a cosy little exploration game in which you'll venture out into the lands surrounding your tiny village to find objects and resources, as well as lost villagers, to help restore and grow the village. The game doesn't have a Steam page yet, so we'll just be on the lookout while you watch the official trailer.

Into the Emberlands

In this cozy exploration game with a rogue-lite twist, you have a clear mission: Rescue the Knacks that lost their way out in the wilds and lead them back to safety. Collect a wide assortment of resources to rebuild and expand the village, and transform it into a safe haven for the Knacks! But be aware: If your lantern's light fades while you're out in the wild, you will become a lost one yourself, and the next Lightbearer will need to step into your shoes…

Traverse various treacherous yet fascinating procedurally generated landscapes and biomes that make each new adventure different from the last. Every biome offers unique challenges and encounters, each needing you to adapt your playstyle if you want to succeed. Speaking of encounters: The Emberlands is not just home to the Knacks, but to many other fantastical creatures! From lazy trolls and crazy scientists to… chickens?! They all offer their own quests and bargains to you. While some of them may be rather dubious, they all promise unique rewards, from resources and tools to upgrades to your equipment. Choose which offers you are willing to take – it's all up to you! As you bring back precious resources and answer the calls of the Knacks, aiding them in rebuilding stores and homes, your village will expand and thrive, paving the way for future exploration. Each addition to your village brings you one step closer to unlocking the mysteries of the Miasma.

