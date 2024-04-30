Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Samsung, Video Games | Tagged: Rivals Arena

Samsung Adds Rivals Arena & The Six To Smart TV's Gaming Hub

Samsung Smart TV's are getting two new additions to the expanding Gaming Hub as players can try out Rivals Arena and The Six.

Samsung revealed two new additions to the Gaming Hub section of their Smart TVs, as players will have access to Rivals Arena and The Six. The news came down as part of a massive reveal for several additions coming to their TV's, as players will soon have access to the online card game, as well as the interactive trivia title, all without owning a console. We have the official notes from Samsung for you below, as we're waiting to see when both will be implemented.

Samsung Gaming Hub: New Additions

Samsung continues to make significant investments in gaming initiatives to remove barriers and ensure everyone can "Just Play" on their Samsung devices, creating more value for owners and choices for players to decide how and what they play. Samsung will be expanding games in a whole new way – transforming an ordinary ad break on Samsung TV Plus into a game break: an engaging, interactive gaming experience. With this new innovation, Samsung will allow more people to play and offer every kind of game for every kind of player, with no game controller required. Later this year, Samsung will soon roll out new games to kick off new ways to play without a controller:

Rivals Arena: A cinematic card game from Return Entertainment coming exclusively to Samsung TVs using any smartphone as a controller. Players can jump right in by grabbing their phone and scanning a QR code. Advertisers can sponsor Rivals Arena with interstitials in between gameplay and endemic brands will have an opportunity to cobrand the entire game experience.

A cinematic card game from Return Entertainment coming exclusively to Samsung TVs using any smartphone as a controller. Players can jump right in by grabbing their phone and scanning a QR code. Advertisers can sponsor Rivals Arena with interstitials in between gameplay and endemic brands will have an opportunity to cobrand the entire game experience. The Six: The Six is an interactive trivia game built directly into a Samsung connected device. Anyone with a Samsung TV remote can play The Six directly on their TV, while advertisers can cobrand the entire experience to drive brand engagement and recall.

