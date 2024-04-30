Posted in: Casting, Movies | Tagged: avengelyne, margot robbie, rob liefeld, Warner Bros

Avengelyne Heads To Warner Bros With Margot Robbie Eyed To Star

Warner Bros. has purchased the Avengelyne film package. Margot Robbie may star, with Olivia Wilde directing the Rob Liefeld adaptation.

Article Summary Warner Bros. acquires Avengelyne film with potential star Margot Robbie.

Olivia Wilde to direct the comic adaptation, penned by Tony McNamara.

Rob Liefeld's other creation Prophet is also in development, starring Jake Gyllenhaal.

Avengelyne's powerful story as a fallen angel poised to face Armageddon.

Avengelyne is heading to Warner Bros. The studio is closing a deal to acquire the adaptation of the comic created by Rob Liefeld, from LuckyChap. As we told you already, Olivia Wilde is set to direct from a script by Tony McNamara. Margot Robbie is now expected to star, pending the final script gaining her approval. This is the second Liefeld creation in the pipeline, as he also has Prophet in development with Sam Hargrave directing and Jake Gyllenhaal starring. Deadline had the news of the WB deal and of Robbie circling to star.

Avengelyne Could Work As A Film

Here is the character's bio: Avengelyne was the most feared warrior in Heaven's Warhost, having single-handedly broken into Pandemonium, the outer fortress of Hell, to confront the Devil himself. She is a fallen angel, banished from Heaven by God after being tricked into questioning His love for humans. Avengelyne was stripped of all her angelic abilities, other than her great strength and her blood, which, once extracted from her body, could be used as a weapon or a miracle once empowered by quoting verses from the Bible. Avengelyne uses her powers to fight demons on earth and is being groomed to be humankind's last hope in a coming Armageddon.

Well, I was hoping for an unknown here, but a studio like Warner Bros. is not going to grab this film if someone like Robbie is not attached. The story here is the career rebound potential for Wilde. She is coming off Don't Worry Darling, which people were not kind to at all. She has not done this type of film before from behind the camera, and it could be exciting to see how she handles all of the action that will be a part of this project. More on this one as we learn it.

