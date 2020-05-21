Okay, folks. Nothing to worry about anymore. Everything will be alright now that CLAMP's Cardcaptor Sakura is coming to Netflix. If there is something the world could use right now is a little comfort, and what better way to get the magical "fuzzy feels" than with the magical girl we all love, Sakura Kinomoto? Coming back to save the world from impending doom if she does not capture all the cards that have escaped? I am sure everyone who grew up reading the manga and watching the anime in the 90s is still doing their happy dances.

To get a little personal for a minute, this is the show I've watched the most since I was assigned to work from home in March over growing coronavirus concerns. I remember sitting on my laptop, holding back tears from the anxiety, and turning to the one thing that never fails to make me feel better: Cardcaptor Sakura. Every day since, I have had it on a rotation (along with Ranma 1/2) to keep me company while working 10-12 hour days. Every day, it finds a way to help me bring back my smile and feel nearly as happy as it did when I was growing up. A daily reminder that "everything will be alright" was the most powerful spell I was taught growing up.

Dust off your wands and return to Clamp's legendary world of a magical girl and her card-capturing quest! Cardcaptor Sakura series Clow Card and Sakura Card arrive on Netflix in the US and Canada June 1st. pic.twitter.com/TSIcOxA5Kb — NX (@NXOnNetflix) May 18, 2020

While some days reality may be hard to bear, other days bring you the best news you could hope for: Netflix is bringing this magical girl to the streaming service starting June 1. We will be able to follow both arcs, as the tweet mentions we will be in for both Clow and Sakura cards. We will follow Skura as she captures all the cards she had mistakenly set free, and then watch her power grow and transform them (and herself) along the way. I wonder if they will show the full anime, as it had previously been censored in the US. I also wonder if the Latin-American/Spanish edition will be available in the U.S. as well, as it is my favorite version to watch.