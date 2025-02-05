Posted in: Crunchyroll, Review, TV | Tagged: anime, The Apothecary Diaries

The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Ep. 4 "Mirrors" Not a Good Reflection

Crunchyroll's The Apothecary Diaries S02E04: "Mirrors" was a solid effort that was less an episode and more like a set-up for what's to come.

The fourth installment of Crunchyroll's The Apothecary Diaries, "Mirrors," felt more like a build-up slash set-up episode. It did not feel like much was happening, but it did seem like things were being set up for bigger things to come. It felt like they had enough for certain things to happen, but it felt incomplete at the same time. That said, it was still fun, and I am very curious about what is about to come.

So, the higher-ranked concubines are gifted Mirrors by envoys that arrive. At Gyokuyou's, Maomao muses about how expensive they must have been considering how hard Mirrors were to make. She seemed surprised at her reflection, but also curious about what the envoys are really after that they went to such lengths. I think we should know by now that if Maomao brings up something, it will definitely play a bigger role of something will definitely come from it.

Gaoshun then passes by, requesting to speak to Maomao to get some insight into a case that has been brought up. A rich man has two daughters, identical twins, who are kept indoors at all times. However, the youngest one is now pregnant, and there is no clue as to who it might have been. By the setup and the surveillance posts, Maomao deduces this might have been a mirror set up to make it look like both sisters were at the same place at the same time. However, something about this case leaves Maomao feeling like there is a bigger secret hidden there. This particular part did not feel like an extra scene but something that might come into play later on. I do not believe, for one second, that this was it. Maomao gets a present from Jinshi. No bezoar, but a bear gallbladder. Of course, she was fawning over it. Jinshi knows hope to capture her heart.

The next case comes from the envoys. They are searching for the Moon Fairy, the dance that welcomed them 50-something years ago. Such an impression she made that they have turned her into a goddess with their stories. The funniest part is that the dancer was actually the Granny at Rokushoukan. I love that Maomao was able to tell immediately. It ended up being a nice story. I am glad we got to see the Granny in her heyday. She did look beautiful. However, none of this helps Jinshi figure out how to get a dancer, but Maomao does have a great idea. They just need a beautiful person who is tall enough to dress up as the Moon Fairy. I love how Gaoshun immediately gets it and turns to look at Jinshi himself. Oh my, I cannot wait to see Jinshi as the Moon Fairy. Unless they decide to go with someone else, but we already know the envoy has already turned down several beauties.

The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Episode 4: "Mirrors" Review by Alejandra Bodden 6.5 / 10 The fourth installment of Crunchyroll's The Apothecary Diaries, "Mirrors," felt more like a build-up slash set-up episode. It did not feel like much was happening, but it did seem like things were being set up for bigger things to come. It felt like they had enough for certain things to happen, but it felt incomplete at the same time. That said, it was still fun, and I am very curious about what is about to come.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!