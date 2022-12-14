Carnival Row Season 2: Amazon Shares Preview Images for Final Chapter

Last month came the news that both fans of Amazon's Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne-starring alt-Victorian fantasy drama Carnival Row did and didn't want to hear. On one hand, a new teaser confirmed the series would be returning on February 17th for its second season. But then the other shoe dropped with the news that this would be the final season. That means that what happens during the second season will be leading viewers towards an endgame- and now, we have some preview images to pass along to help you piece together the puzzle before February.

With the epic final chapter set for February 17, 2023, here's a look back at the official Season 2 teaser for Amazon's Carnival Row that was released last month:

In a fantasy world where humans and creatures clash, Season Two of Carnival Row picks up with former inspector Rycroft Philostrate a.k.a. Philo (Bloom), investigating a series of gruesome murders stoking social tension. Vignette Stonemoss (Delevingne) and the Black Raven plot payback for the unjust oppression inflicted by The Burgue's human leaders, Jonah Breakspear (Arty Froushan) and Sophie Longerbane (Caroline Ford). Tourmaline (Karla Crome) inherits supernatural powers that threaten her fate and the future of The Row. And, after escaping The Burgue and her vengeful brother Ezra (Andrew Gower), Imogen Spurnrose (Tamzin Merchant) and her partner Agreus Astrayon (David Gyasi) encounter a radically new society which upends their plans. With humans and fae folk divided and freedom on the line, each hero will face impossible dilemmas and soul-defining tests in the epic conclusion of Carnival Row.

Carnival Row is a co-production of Amazon Studios and Legendary Television. The series is executive produced by showrunner Erik Oleson (Marvel's Daredevil, The Man in the High Castle), Bloom, Delevingne, Brad Van Arragon (Yellowjackets), Sarah Byrd (The Alienist, Strange Angel), Jim Dunn (Marvel's Daredevil, Haven), Sam Ernst (Marvel's Daredevil, Haven), Wesley Strick (The Man in the High Castle), and Travis Beacham (Pacific Rim, Clash of the Titans). On which the project is based, Beacham's A Killing on Carnival Row appeared in the first installment of The Black List in 2005.