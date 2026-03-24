Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: high potential

High Potential S02E16 "Turn, Up the Heat": Morgan Brings in An Expert

Morgan gets help from some old friends on tonight's episode of ABC's High Potential. Here's our preview for S02E16 "Turn, Up the Heat."

Article Summary Morgan teams up with old friends to crack a new case tied to the street art scene in this episode.

Karadec faces personal challenges and leans on the influential women in his life for support.

Episode 16, "Turn, Up the Heat," features exciting guest appearances and vibrant street art culture.

Get a sneak peek at the latest High Potential episode with previews, trailers, and an image gallery.

Is there anything better than reuniting with old friends for some laughs, catching up on lost time, and solving a criminal case? That's what's on tap tonight with ABC's Kaitlin Olson-starring High Potential. In S02E16: "Turn, Up the Heat," Morgan (Olson) hopes to do more than just get by with a little help from her friends when it comes to cracking a case involving street art. Along with an official overview and trailer for this week's episode, we also have an image gallery and sneak peek – and that's all waiting for you below:

High Potential Season 2: S02E16 "Turn, Up the Heat" Preview

High Potential Season 2 Episode 16: "Turn, Up the Heat" – Morgan relies on old friends to help with a case involving street artists, while Karadec leans on the women in his life during a time of need. Written by Bob Goodman & Katie McElhenney.

Written by Drew Goddard (The Good Place, The Martian) and starring Kaitlin Olson, ABC's High Potential follows a single mom with an exceptional mind named Morgan (Olson), whose unconventional knack for solving crimes leads to an unusual and unstoppable partnership with a by-the-book seasoned detective (Daniel Sunjata). Based on the popular French series Haut Potentiel Intellectuel (HPI), the series stars Olson as Morgan, Sunjata as Karadec, Javicia Leslie as Daphne, Deniz Akdeniz as Lev "Oz" Ozdil, Amirah J as Ava, Matthew Lamb as Elliot, and Judy Reyes as Selena. Produced by ABC Signature, High Potential is executive-produced by Goddard and Sarah Esberg of Goddard Textiles and Todd Harthan, with Olson producing.

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