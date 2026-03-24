Posted in: Comics, Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: daredevil, daredevil: born again

Daredevil: Born Again: Frank Miller Joins Cox, D'Onofrio at S02 Party

Check out some looks at comics icon Frank Miller with Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, and others at a Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 party.

Article Summary Frank Miller joins Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio at a Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 party

The event included top comics talent like Annie Nocenti, Stephanie Phillips, and Marvel editor CB Cebulski

Frank Miller promotes his upcoming memoir Push the Wall at the event ahead of "Born Again's" new season launch

Charlie Cox reacts to seeing his foreword in the new edition of Miller and Mazzucchelli's classic "Born Again" arc

By the time you read this, the second season of Showrunner Dario Scardapane and Marvel Television's Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil) and Vincent D'Onofrio (Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin)-starring Daredevil: Born Again should have already hit your screens. But just in case you haven't done a deep dive into the opener quite yet, we've got something very cool for you to check out that shows how nicely the television and comics worlds can get along when it comes to an adaptation. Shortly before the season premiere went live, fans got a chance to check out Cox, D'Onofrio, and others hanging out with comics icon Frank Miller (someone who clearly knows a thing or two-thousand about The Man Without Fear). In addition, writers Annie Nocenti and Stephanie Phillips, and Marvel Comics EiC CB Cebulski were also in on the fun. Along with celebrating the start of the second season, the big night also gave Miller a chance to get the word out about his upcoming memoir, Push the Wall.

"A big night out for the #DaredevilBornAgain Season 2 party!" began the caption to the Instagram post from Saga Press Books that was shared by Miller's account. "[Frank Miller] and his forthcoming memoir PUSH THE WALL were spotted with series stars Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio and a slew of comics luminaries including Daredevil writers Annie Nocenti & Stephanie Phillips & Marvel editor-in-chief CB Cebulski. Daredevil fans won't want to miss this look into the creative mind of Frank Miller as he talks candidly about his life through his work for Marvel, DC, and his own original stories including Sin City. A true masterclass for artists and writers looking to break their own barriers."

A year ago, Cox had a chance to hold in his hands a very high honor. Marvel shared a look at the actor reacting to seeing his foreword for the Marvel Premier Collection edition of Miller and artist David Mazzucchelli's 1986 "Born Again" storyline (Daredevil #227 to #231) – which served as an inspiration for Netflix/Disney+ series. We won't spoil it for you, but it's nice to see Cox proudly letting his geek flag fly. Here's Cox reacting to seeing the newest edition of Miller and Mazzucchelli's story, kicking off with his foreword:

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