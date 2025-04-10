Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: carrie, stephen king

Carrie: Mike Flanagan's Stephen King Adapt Set for Prime Video Series

Prime Video made it official, giving a series green light to Mike Flanagan's series adaptation of Stephen King's classic novel Carrie.

Yesterday, we reported that Summer H. Howell ("Chucky" films) and Siena Agudong (Resident Evil) were in negotiations for the lead role and the series regular role of Sue Snell, respectively, in director Mike Flanagan's (The Fall of the House of Usher, Midnight Mass) upcoming series adaptation of bestselling author Stephen King's classic 1974 novel Carrie. The news came approximately five months after Flanagan revealed that the writers' room was already six weeks into crafting the eight-episode series. But the one thing that it was lacking was taken care of by Prime Video earlier today – an official series order. "'Carrie' is an iconic story that has withstood the test of time with continued cultural relevance," shared Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios. "With Mike Flanagan at the helm and the accomplished team assembled, including executive producer Trevor Macy, this provocative series is sure to captivate our global customers."

With filming reportedly being eyed for this summer in Vancouver, the streaming series adaptation is being described as a "bold and timely reimagining of the story of misfit high-schooler Carrie White, who has spent her life in seclusion with her domineering mother. After her father's sudden and untimely death, Carrie finds herself contending with the alien landscape of public High School, a bullying scandal that shatters her community, and the emergence of mysterious telekinetic powers." Flanagan will serve as writer, executive producer, and showrunner – with Trevor Macy also set to executive produce, with Amazon MGM Studios producing.

Though other adaptations and follow-ups would follow, in terms of adapting King's coming-of-age story, most thoughts turn to Brian De Palma's 1976 Carrie, with Sissy Spacek (Carrie White) and the late Piper Laurie (Margaret White) still earning praise for the depth and intensity of their respective performances. In terms of what came after, we had 1999's The Rage: Carrie 2, followed by 2002's television film starring Angela Bettis – which was meant to serve as a backdoor pilot for a series that never happened. In 2013, Chloë Grace Moretz played the title character in a remake stemming from Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lawrence D. Cohen and produced by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer and Screen Gems. Flanagan and Trevor Macy are also in the midst of tackling an adaptation of King's epic "The Dark Tower saga," one that will incorporate series and films.

