Charlie Brooker: Black Mirror Future, Why Severance "Made Me Jealous"

Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker on the anthology series' future and why Severance "made me jealous" - even though he hasn't seen it yet.

Article Summary Charlie Brooker discusses Black Mirror's future, including potential sequels to past episodes.

Brooker shares why he's "jealous" of Apple TV+'s Severance despite not watching it yet.

Season 7 of Black Mirror premieres on Netflix this week, featuring fresh, intriguing stories.

USS Callister sequel continues the story of Captain Nanette Cole and crew.

Even though we still have a few days to go until the seventh season of Charlie Brooker's Black Mirror hits Netflix screens (April 10th, to be precise), you know that it's never too soon to start asking, "What comes next?" The show's creator was asked that very question during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter – and it sounds like Brooker isn't planning to close the door on the "Black Mirror" universe anytime soon. In fact – after crafting the anthology series' first "sequel" with "USS Callister: Into Infinity" – he's also open to the idea of resisting other past chapters.

"There's a degree of freedom within the format. We've done a sequel for the first time this season. We're now looking at old episodes and thinking, 'How could you revisit that idea?" Brooker shared. "As long as it's interesting, I'm allowed to make it, and people continue to fucking watch, I'd like to keep making the show." Switching gears from television creator to television watcher, Brooker was asked when the last time was when a show made him feel jealous. Interestingly enough, it was a show that he actually hasn't watched yet. "There's certainly a show I haven't watched that's made me jealous. People keep telling me to watch 'Severance,' and I haven't let myself do it because they also say to me, 'Oh, you'll love it. It's a bit 'Black Mirror-y,' but it's much better.'"

Speaking of "USS Callister: Into Infinity," here's a look back at the original Season 4 episode as a refresher before the sequel episode drops later this week:

Black Mirror Season 7: What You Need to Know…

"Common People": When a medical emergency leaves schoolteacher Amanda fighting for her life, desperate husband Mike signs her up for Rivermind, a high-tech system that will keep her alive — but at a cost. Starring: Chris O'Dowd as Mike, Rashida Jones as Amanda, and Tracee Ellis Ross as Gaynor.

Bête Noire": Maria is a high-flying development executive at a chocolate company. Everything is going well for her until someone she hasn't seen since school — a woman named Verity — shows up for a focus group tasting session. It could be the chance for a heartfelt reunion, except there's something very odd about Verity, and Maria seems to be the only person who notices. Starring: Siena Kelly as Maria, Rosy McEwen as Verity, Michael Workéyè as Kae, Ben Bailey Smith as Gabe, Amber Grappy as Yudy, Ravi Aujla as Mr. Ditta, Elena Sanz as Camille, and Hanna Griffiths as Luisa.

"Hotel Reverie": Hollywood A-list actor Brandy Friday is thrown into an unusually immersive high-tech remake of a vintage romantic movie. She's got to stick to the script if she ever wants to make it home. Starring Emma Corrin as Dorothy, Issa Rae as Brandy, Awkwafina as Kimmy, and Harriet Walter as Judith Keyworth.

"Plaything": Synopsis: An eccentric loner named Cameron, who harbors an obsession with a mysterious 1990s video game, is arrested in connection with a grisly cold case — and his interrogation soon goes to places the police weren't expecting. Starring: Peter Capaldi as older Cameron Walker, Lewis Gribben as younger Cameron Walker, James Nelson Joyce as DCI Kano, Michele Austin as Jen, Will Poulter as Colin Ritman, and Asim Chaudhry as Mohan Thakur.

"Eulogy": An innovative system that enables users to literally step into photographic memories of the past, leads a lonely man to re-examine a heartbreaking period in his past. Starring: Paul Giamatti as Phillip and Patsy Ferran as The Guide.

"USS Callister: Into Infinity": Robert Daly is dead, but the crew of the USS Callister — led by Captain Nanette Cole — find that their problems are just beginning. Starring: Cristin Milioti as Nanette, Jimmi Simpson as Walton, Billy Magnussen as Karl, Milanka Brooks as Elena Tulaska, Osy Ikhile as Nate Packer, and Paul G. Raymond as Kabir Dudani.

