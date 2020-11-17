Charmed: J.J. Hawkins Joins Season 3 as Series' First Trans Character

Like many productions currently underway, The CW's Charmed has been experiencing some "on-again, off-again" waves when it comes to production on the series' third season. But when the series does return in early 2021, it will with a new face added to the cast. On Tuesday, the network announced that transgender actor J.J. Hawkins (Stupid Cupid, The Red Line) is joining the cast as the reboot series in the recurring role of Kevin. Based on the character's description, Kevin is a transgender male college student who inspires one of the Charmed Ones to take on a very formidable opponent.

Charmed is set to return to The CW for its third season on January 24, 2021 (following Batwoman):

The reboot of the iconic series "Charmed" is back for its second season and the Charmed Ones are thrust into a New World Order unlike anything they've ever imagined. After the tragic loss of their mother in season one, the three sisters came together to discover they are formidable witches, and under the guidance of their White Lighter Harry, the Power of Three successfully stopped the impending apocalypse. But saving the world is a tall order, especially when you're not even sure what your place is in that world and now the whole magical community is looking to you. With the extinction of The Elders, The Charmed Ones are faced with new roles and responsibilities as they find themselves at the forefront of a war between witches and demons looking to take power. Operating within unfamiliar surroundings and working with a newly discovered book of ancient spells, the sisters and Harry must embark on dangerous adventures around the world, testing their powers and their bond. Expanding the mythology in exciting and unexpected ways, season two blazes a new path for the series with new, emotionally resonant episodes filled with high stakes, dark forces, romantic encounters and a season-long mystery that will keep audiences guessing. Between vanquishing supernatural demons, tearing down the patriarchy and maintaining familial bonds, a witch's work is never done.

The CW's Charmed stars Melonie Diaz as Melanie Vera, Sarah Jeffery as Maggie Vera, Madeleine Mantock as Macy Vaughn, Ser'Darius Blain as Galvin Burdette, Ellen Tamaki as Niko Hamada, Nick Hargrove as Parker, and Rupert Evans as Harry Greenwood. CBS Television Studios produces in association with Propagate Content, with executive producers Liz Kruger (Salvation), Craig Shapiro (Salvation), Jeffrey Lieber (NCIS: New Orleans), Jessica O'Toole (Jane The Virgin), Amy Rardin (Jane The Virgin), Jennie Snyder Urman (Jane The Virgin), Ben Silverman (The Office), Brad Silberling (Jane The Virgin), and Howard Owens (You vs. Wild).